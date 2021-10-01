Job shortage: UK businesses demand change in post-Brexit immigration rules





Farmers, bankers, retailers, carriers and restaurants have warned in recent weeks that stricter immigration rules imposed after Britain left the European Union are making it difficult for them to find workers and keep their businesses in work.

McDonald’s MCD Supermarkets are trying to keep some specific foods reserved whiletemporarily stopped milk service and Nando ran out of signing peri peri chicken. Meat processors can not keep up with demand and farmers are warning that there will not be enough turkeys at Christmas. Slaughterhouses can not afford the growing number of pigs.

Banks are the latest to sound the alarm. TheCityUK, which represents the UK ‘s largest financial services industry, said on Thursday that its members were seeing “significant cost increases to provide the highly qualified talent they need to compete on the global stage.” “

“To stay competitive, we need to have the best global talent. Without it, we will not be able to innovate in key growth areas like FinTech or green finance, nor create our own international trading networks,” he said. CEO Miles Celic in a statement. “The UK needs to do more to modernize its immigration processes,” he added.

The financial sector is urging the government to make it easier for workers to come to the UK for short jobs. She also wants the government to negotiate with other countries to allow workers to easily cross role boundaries with their current employer. The scale of the challenge facing employers in the UK has been highlighted over the past week, when a shortage of tanker drivers forced several service stations to close. British drivers turned to panic buying, causing widespread gasoline shortages that continued for days. The government responded with emergency measures including 5,000 temporary visas for foreign truck drivers. Britain faces a much larger shortage of 100,000 drivers, according to industry groups, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled that his government is unlikely to authorize more. “What we want to see is an emphasis on high pay, high skills and a high productivity approach to our economy. What I do not think people in this country want to do is fix all our problems with uncontrolled immigration, “Johnson said. Driver shortages are affecting a range of industries, including retail. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said “executives are the glue that holds our supply chains together”, and warned of ongoing outages this winter. “Christmas is not just about food, so to avoid disappointment for millions of families during the festive season we call on the government to quickly extend this program, both in size and scope, [truck] executives across all sectors of the retail industry, “he said in a statement. Life after Brexit It was relatively easy for companies in the UK to recruit European workers when the country was a member of the European Union, which allows people to move freely within the bloc. After Brexit, Britain switched to an immigration system that prioritizes employees considered “highly skilled” by the government. Industries are now openly lobbying the government in hopes of getting on the lists of skilled workers. The hospitality industry, which has been rocked by coronavirus blockages, rules of social distancing and high levels of insecurity, now faces the prospect of a shrinking workforce during the crucial holiday season. On Tuesday, 65 members of the industry, including Nick Jones, founder of Soho House, and Stuart Gillies, a former chief executive of restaurant group Gordon Ramsay, wrote an open letter to the government saying more hospitality should be considered capable of “saving industry according to Brexit rules”. “Hospitality is not a career with low skills. There are many roles both in the kitchen and on the floor which require a high level of training and extensive experience e.g., sashimi chef, sommelier, floor manager,” the group wrote. in the open letter, which was published in Financial Times with Many companies are offering rewards in the hope of recruiting workers in the UK, but they face a tight job market. There were a record 1 million job vacancies between June and August, according to the Office for National Statistics. The Wetherspoon pub chain said on Friday that while it has “received a reasonable number of applications for vacancies”, it has tried to find staff in several areas of the UK, including the West Bank. Supply chains meanwhile are being pushed to the border. National chicken production has already been reduced by 10% due to staff shortages, the British Poultry Council warned in August. Christmas turkey production will drop by a fifth, the industry group estimates. The UK government announced earlier this week that it would issue up to 5,500 temporary visas for poultry workers. But intervention can come too late to prevent product shortages this fall and winter. “Supply chains are not something that can simply be turned on and off, so production plans are already underway and the necessary cuts due to persistent job shortages have already been made,” said Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the Council. British Bird, said in a statement Wednesday. Pig farmers are also in trouble, as well the lack of butchers and drivers hinders the taking of meat from farms to consumers. With a consignment of more than 100,000 animals, they now face the prospect of mass extinction of animals. “We are within a few weeks of having to consider a mass slaughter of animals in this country,” National Pig Association President Rob Mutimer told BBC Radio on Friday. A pig farmer who also spoke to the BBC said things were getting “quite depressing” and it was increasingly likely that she would be forced to destroy the 1,600 pigs her farms produce each week until more workers are found. “It started 11 weeks ago, and the reason we were given was that the processing plant to which our animals went was short of work and that they did not have people to slaughter and deal with the meat in the supply chain. And this has been a constant message for 11 weeks, “she said. “It’s actually getting worse. We’re told that for next week, we’re cutting again, and the cut is getting deeper.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/01/business/uk-immigration-business-visas-brexit/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos