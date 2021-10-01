Australia plans to open borders for its vaccinated citizens to travelExBulletin







Rick Rycroft / AP

Rick Rycroft / AP CANBERRA, Australia Australia has outlined plans to lift a pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November. But no date has yet been set to welcome international tourists. Travel restrictions that have blocked most Australians and home residents over the past 18 months will be lifted when 80% of the population aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Australia introduced some of the toughest travel restrictions of any democracy in the world for people entering and leaving the island nation on March 20 last year. Most Australians have had to argue for rare exceptions to the travel ban to leave the country. There are some exceptions to the ban including government employees and essential workers. Tourism is never accepted as a reason to cross the border. Hundreds of thousands have failed to reach relatives’ death beads, missed funerals or weddings, and have yet to be introduced to grandchildren due to restrictions intended to keep COVID-19 outside Australia. New South Wales is likely to become the first state to reach the 80% vaccination standard and Sydney Airport the first to open for international travel, Morrison said. “We have saved lives. We have saved lives, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can regain the life they once had in this country,” Morrison said. Sydney-based Qantas Airways announced that international flights will resume from November 14 in London and Los Angeles. Morrison offered no idea when other nationalities would be welcome to visit Australia. “We will work towards full quarantine travel to certain countries, such as New Zealand, when it is safe to do so,” he said. Australia has its closest relationship with New Zealand, whose citizens are considered Australian permanent residents. Neighbors allowed un quarantined trips across the Tasman Sea before the Sydney delta variant erupted in June. The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector earning A $ 45 billion ($ 33 ​​billion) a year from international tourists before the pandemic, said the end of the travel ban paved the way for visitors from all over the world returning to March. “It marks a shift in thinking within government and a sense of community to engage again with the world,” council director Peter Shelley said in a statement. A limit on the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents allowed to return each week has left 45,000 people stranded overseas. It aims to reduce the pressure on the hotel quarantine, which the more contagious delta variant had made more difficult to manage. The limit would apply only to the unvaccinated under the new regime. Fully vaccinated Australians would be able to quarantine at home and only for one week instead of the current two weeks in a hotel. Australia on Friday added China-made Sinovac and India-produced AstraZeneca shots known as Covishield to a list of vaccines Australians can get and be recognized as fully vaccinated. Travel restrictions will not be lifted for Australians who chose not to be vaccinated. People who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or very young children to get the stroke will have the same privileges as those who are vaccinated.

