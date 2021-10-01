I said. program that requires evidence of COVID-19 vaccination for a range of activities, locations today

Saskatchewan residents now have to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result, to enter several businesses and venues.

The program aims to encourage those who are not eligible but unvaccinated to finally get their pictures. The program, which went into effect on Friday, applies to a range of different but non-comprehensive activities and locations, including:

Restaurants (for indoor dining only).

Nightclubs, bars, taverns and other licensed institutions.

Event and entertainment venues, including conference centers, casinos, cinemas, concert venues, live music venues, museums and indoor facilities hosting sporting events.

Indoor fitness centers and gyms.

The government will not require proof of vaccination for the following:

Retail businesses, including grocery stores.

Places of worship.

Fast food restaurants offering pick-up and drop-off.

Health care services, professional services or personal services.

Hotels or other apartments.

Facilities hosting ticketless amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and recreational leagues.

Business meetings and business venues closed to the general public, unless otherwise directed by the business or employer.

Private gatherings held in a closed public residence.

Children under the age of 12 are excluded from evidence of vaccination or negative test requirements.

Public service personnel were also required to provide vaccination evidence by October 1 or to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result at least every seven days. The test requirement also applies to employees who have received only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Proof of vaccination is also required for all Saskatchewan Health Authority employees.

People can access their medical history on the eHealth website, which includes a downloadable QR code of vaccination status that can then be used with the province’s SK Vaccine Portfolio application to easily display vaccination status.

For those who do not have a telephone, computer or printer, the Ministry of Health says other options may be considered for the COVID-19 vaccination test:

A wallet card or previous version of your MySaskHealthRecord COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

A printout of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Saskatchewan Public Health Authority.

People who do not have a wallet card can call them local public health office and require a printout of their vaccination record.

Testing

People who show no evidence of vaccination may present with a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours.

They have to pay for the test themselves, the province said.

A rapid self-administered antigen test will not be accepted as valid evidence of negative COVID-19 results.