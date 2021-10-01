COVID-19: Kenney says Alberta to accept aid from federations, NL as health system under ‘great pressure’

Just days after saying the aid provided to Alberta by the federal government and Newfoundland and Labrador was not needed immediately, Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced that his province has now agreed to accept aid as the health care system is under “great pressure” due to the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“We appreciate the reciprocal offers,” Kenney told a news conference Thursday afternoon, noting that Alberta has provided assistance to other provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic as well, and there are still citizens from other provinces in the ICUs. its hospitals.

Kenney said eight to 10 staff from the Canadian Armed Forces will be coming, likely to CFB Edmonton, along with up to 20 staff trained by the Canadian Red Cross, who are likely to be stationed at the Regional Hospital Center of the Red Deer hit hard.

He also said his government is in the process of finalizing plans to bring in a medical team from Newfoundland, likely to be stationed at Fort McMurray Hospital.

“These contributions can help us hire four or five extra ICU beds,” the prime minister said, noting that every little thing helps.

“I know that health care workers in Alberta will be grateful for the help and that all Alberts are grateful for any help in this challenging time.”

















COVID-19: Kenney Announces Alberta Will Receive Federal Assistance to Protect Health Care System





On Thursday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his government was sending personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross to Alberta in order to “reduce the burden on healthcare workers”.

“We will continue to have Alberta’s back and do whatever it takes to keep people safe and end the fight against COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter.

The announcement that the aid has now been officially accepted comes after Alberta Health Services says 309 patients are currently in Alberta ICUs, with the vast majority of them being positive for COVID-19.

Kenney said with expanded bed capacity to 372 beds available for the ICU, the province is using 83 percent of its ICU capacity.

“(This) has a real cost,” the prime minister said, noting the large number of surgeries and procedures that have been postponed as a result, and “great stress” health care workers are facing such high numbers. of seriously ill patients.

















Alberta health care workers seek help after ICU nurse dies





Speaking at the same press conference, AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the health authority has added 23 additional spaces in just the last seven days and that without additional space, Alberta’s use of its ICU capacity would be at 179 percent Me

“We continue to see more patients in need of critical care,” she said.

Kenney said the reason he did not accept offers of help from Ottawa or Newfoundland so far was because his government “is trying to be aware of other governments’ resources.”

“We have tried to be transparent with them about where we are,” he said, adding that talks have been and continue to be ongoing when it comes to bringing aid to the province.

Alberta to require provincial workers to be vaccinated or give negative test results

Kenney announced Thursday that following a meeting of his government committee’s COVID-19 cabinet, a decision was made to request that provincial employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement will apply to about 25,500 workers.

Employees will have until November 30 to submit proof of full vaccination. For those who are not vaccinated, they will be required to produce a negative PCR test result or rapid test result within 72 hours of each scheduled shift and pay for it themselves.

Otherwise, employees who are not vaccinated will be forced to “receive housing based on the Alberta Human Rights Act”.

Tim Grant, Alberta’s public service commissioner, was asked by a reporter that the government would lay off workers who do not comply with the new vaccination rules.

“We will not rest anyone,” he said.

“We would put them on unpaid leave.”

















Kenney announces new COVID-19 vaccination policy evidence for Alberta public servants





The government said it would recommend to school boards that they implement the same requirements for their staff.

When a reporter asked Kenney why the government was not requesting that school staff be vaccinated, the prime minister said his government does not have the legal authority to make that request as they are not technically Alberta government staff.

COVID-19: Kenney says no other measures are currently under consideration





Kenney said members of his government and members of the Opposition are currently in talks to see how to implement a vaccination certification policy for the MFAs and their staff in the Alberta legislature.

“A final protocol has not been agreed,” the prime minister said, adding that he believes “members should be asked to provide vaccination evidence or a negative test result.”

Kenney said implementing such a policy for lawmakers is more difficult because in the constitution, he could not “prevent an elected member from entering the chamber.”

In a press release issued shortly after Kenney’s press conference, opposition health critic David Shepherd said all 24 opposition MFAs and all 30 members of the Alberta NDP group were fully vaccinated.

Global News has approached the prime minister’s office to find out how many UCP MLAs have been vaccinated.

“Let ‘s be clear, elected MPs are leaders (and) cabinet ministers are leaders,” Shepherd said. “We have to lead by example. As such, I am calling on the UCP government to immediately submit a request to the member services committee that all MPUs and political staff be double-vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s time for us to send a unified message as elected officials to the Albertans that vaccines are safe and that they are our best defense against the COVID-19 virus, which has already taken many from the people of this province.”

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Alberta

Alberta Health announced Thursday that another 20 deaths in the province have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,717.

The government department also said that 1,706 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta was 20,255, up from 20,306 the day before.

The Edmonton area (5,175) and the Calgary area (4,831) continue to have more active cases of COVID-19 than any other region in the province.

In total, 1,083 Albertans were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon and 263 of them were in the ICU.

Kenney said the most recent R value given to Alberta is 1.02. He added that while there are signs that the number of active cases has generally increased, there is still a significant increase in rural areas that have fewer people vaccinated per capita than other parts of the province.

Prime Minister and Health Minister Jason Copping also reiterated how dire the situation continues to be in Alberta hospitals.

“Every day, the pressure on our healthcare system grows,” Copping told a news conference Thursday. “Every bed (hospital) counts now.

“We can not continue to expand forever … our system is under extreme pressure right now.”

“Choosing to be vaccinated has never mattered more.”

As of September 29, the government said 83.6 percent of eligible Albertans 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 74.3 percent of those 12 years and older were fully vaccinated.

Do not introduce new public health measures now

Asked if his government is considering bringing in additional public health measures, or a “disruptive” blockade like the one required by some doctors and other health experts, Kenney said his government currently has no plans to impose restrictions. news and that he wants to see how the latest public health measures, including the vaccine passport he announced earlier this month, affect the COVID-19 situation.

“We are under very serious pressure … that is why we brought in extensive public health measures,” he said. “We will take additional action if necessary to protect the healthcare system.

“What will happen in the future no one has a crystal ball, but in terms of active cases, they have been relatively stable for the last two weeks.”

Kenney added that steps to address the COVID-19 crisis in recent days are also aimed at preparing the province for the colder months that are fast approaching.

“A cold kick that forces everyone inside, the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays and family gatherings – a lot of different things can suddenly boost the broadcast,” he said.

“So we are looking at all the trends very carefully.”

With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press