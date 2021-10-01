London police, under fire for Everard’s murder, respond with security advice





LONDON Hours after the killer who used his status as a police officer to kidnap, rape and kill Sarah Everard was sentenced to life in prison, London police advised women to defy only uniformed officers if they felt insecure when confronted. , and flag get off the bus or ask for help from a passerby. The guide which was accompanied by a long list of other measures the force had taken or planned to take in light of Ms. Everards’s assassination, including increased patrols and plans for a new strategy to address violence against women and girls is filled with anger and ridicule in Britain. Many women criticized the instruction for placing the burden on them to protect themselves rather than address problematic behavior by officers. This advice in particular shows a fundamental lack of insight into the issue of women’s security with the police, the Women’s Equality Party wrote in a Twitter post, saying the force had failed to recognize the major power imbalance between a police officer and someone they are arresting.

Critics say the guidelines and other planned measures have done little to allay fears or reverse the erosion of public confidence created by news that a London police officer had abused his position to carry out the attack on Ms Everard in earlier this year. Her assassination provoked nationwide outrage and led to calls to improve safety for women. Disturbing new details about the case surfaced this week during the sentencing hearing for officer Wayne Couzens, who under the guise of an arrest handcuffed and abducted Ms. Everard before raping and killing her and setting her body on fire. The police fired Mr. Couzens after he pleaded guilty to the offense. The revelations sparked long fiery anger from the women, inciting London Metropolitan Police will issue instructions on Thursday how to protect themselves. Many women said the guideline raised questions about what they see as a lack of meaningful action taken by police and the government in addressing broader issues of violence and misconduct in police ranks.

And they argue that the approach once again places the burden on women to protect themselves by neglecting to address institutional failures.

Jolyon Maugham, executive director of the Good Law Project, a government overseer, said people had realized they had lost faith in the police and criminal justice system. You do not restore trust by blaming victims and you do not restore trust with ridiculous suggestions that people run away if they are not sure if it is a police officer in good faith, or knock down a passing bus driver, he said. What the hell would a bus driver do? The Metropolitan Police admitted that the details of the abuse of power by Mr. Couzens had shocked the force and that it was among a number of high-profile cases that brought into focus our urgent task of doing more to protect women and girls. He also admitted for the first time that there may have been erroneous steps in verifying Mr Couzens before joining the force, and said an investigation was ongoing into an allegation of improper exposure by the officer a few days before Mrs. Everard to be abducted. A review of Mr Couzens’ verification process began after his arrest for the murder of Ms Everard, Metropolitan Police said. While he had gone through the verification process, the review also found that one of the checks on its origin may not have been performed correctly and failed to file a claim for improper exposure in Kent in 2015. Some opposition lawmakers have called for the resignation of London police chief Cressida Dick, while others have called for a wider investigation into possible systemic failures.

Senior government officials in charge of the police have stood behind the police commissioner. Kit Malthouse, the government’s minister of crime and police, acknowledged that the case dealt a devastating blow to police confidence and had raised questions about how to prevent such attacks from happening in the future. But he said he believed Ms. Dick should continue in her position. The question in our minds is what went wrong? he said during an interview with Sky News on Friday, and an investigation would be needed to assess how this monster slipped through the net to become a police officer and what we can learn from this to make the police force a better organization that has the undisputed trust of the British people. Yvette Cooper, a Labor lawmaker, said the response from the Metropolitan Police and the government to the killing of Ms. Everard by an on-duty police officer was completely inappropriate. We need answers, she said in a statement posted on Twitter. How was this dangerous man a police officer for so long? What needs to change in the police?

