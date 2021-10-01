International
Trudeau Tofino vacations ‘more evidence’ that he does not care about indigenous rights, says lawyer – National
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to spend the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on holiday in Tofino, before Christ, is “more evidence” that he “gives nothing of indigenous rights”, a national indigenous organization said on Friday. .
Lynn Groulx, CEO of the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC), made the statement in a press release Friday, where she quoted former NDP MP Romeo Saganash – who once stood up in the House of Commons and said that Trudeau “do not give af – k” for indigenous rights. Saganash later apologized for the remark.
Trudeau spends first day of truth and reconciliation in Tofino on holiday, opposing itinerary
The organization learned of Trudeau’s vacation in Tofino “with shock and shock”, they said in a press release, especially given Trudeau’s past comments that “no relationship is more important to his government than its relationship with the indigenous people of this country “.
Those words sound too empty when Mr. Trudeau could not take the time his government allocated to reflect on the tragedy of Indian residential schools and instead chose to fly to Tofino for a vacation, Groulx said in the announcement.
Secwpemc Tk’emlps Mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Trudeau spent the memorial holiday in Tofino with his family, despite his official itinerary setting him up for private meetings in Ottawa.
The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the holidays in a statement sent to Global News.
Yes the prime minister is spending time in Tofino with the family for a few days, wrote Trudeaus spokesman.
And, after attending the final night ceremony marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, he is speaking today with residential school survivors from across the country.
His office later added that the prime ministers’ itinerary would be updated to reflect his exact location.
Trudeau also wrote on Twitter Thursday night that he “spent some time” on the phone with residential school survivors “from across the country” and listened to “their advice on the way forward.”
Trudeau had received at least two invitations to spend the day with the survivors and their families. Tkemlps to Secwpemc, a first BC nation that unearthed the remains of 215 children at a residential school earlier this year, said they had sent two cordial invitations to Trudeau.
As Trudeau ended up traveling to BC on Thursday, it was to spend the day with family in Tofino, instead of taking the community at their invitation.
See us, hear us Survivors of residential school on how to celebrate September 30th
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a grim day that aims to honor the lost children and survivors of residential schools. The day gives Canadians a chance to reflect on the legacy of the residential school system, colonial policies, and the cultural genocide of indigenous peoples in Canada.
She was appointed by the Liberal government Trudeaus.
The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience.
