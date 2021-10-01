Employers ’vaccine mandates are growing more, but opposition remains





A series of recent survey questions show that a clear majority is on board with various groups of workers, such as health care workers, government employees or teachers, who are asked to get vaccinated or stop working. But there remains a clear division regarding the requirement for a wider range of employees to be vaccinated – unless given the opportunity to be tested weekly so that Covid remains unvaccinated.

“There seems to be a little more acceptance of the idea of ​​mandates,” said Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and poll research at KFF, the health care institute that is one of the groups conducting the polls. “But I would not call it popular.”

Poll firm Gallup found a similar increase in mandate support compared to previous polls. Both polls were taken after the Biden administration unveiled plans to enforce a series of rules that would require vaccines for certain groups, and for businesses with 100 or more employees to require either vaccination or testing. FFK surveyed 1,500 people between September 13 and 22, while Gallup surveyed 4,000 between September 13 and 19.

Both found just over 60% of respondents supporting vaccine mandates for employees in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Gallup poll also found that 60% support vaccines for federal government employees, while KFF found 55% supporting such a mandate. Both of these specific groups are likely to be required to be vaccinated as proposed by the Biden administration. A clear majority favored the vaccine requirements for teachers and other school staff, with 63% support in reading Gallup and 58% in KFF. The FFK survey found 50% against employers generally requesting vaccination, compared to 48% in support. However, it rose to 58% of support if the option for vaccination or testing was included. Gallup also found 58% supporting the vaccination or testing requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees. Gallup also found that 58% of workers would strongly or somewhat favor their employers seeking the vaccine, even without a testing opportunity. This is from 52% support in an August poll and only 42% support in May. For comparison KFF found that 50% did not want their employers to request vaccination. It was also found that 19% worked for employers who had already requested a vaccination and 28% would like their employers to establish such a rule. Both surveys found that the employment rate for employers with such rules has steadily increased in recent months. In the FFK survey in June, only 9% worked under a vaccination mandate from the employer. Gallup found an even bigger increase, from just 6% facing a vaccination mandate in their work in June to 29% in September. KFF found that the testing option would keep many unvaccinated workers at work if their employers enforced such a mandate. Among those unvaccinated workers, 56% said they would be tested weekly if given the option, 12% said they would get the vaccine and 30% planned to quit their jobs. In June, when unvaccinated workers were simply asked what they would do if asked to get the vaccine, with no way to avoid it with testing, 48% said they would be vaccinated and 50% said they would quit their jobs. . United Airlines UAL Hamel said it is possible that many of those who said they would leave their jobs in a poll do not pursue it when faced with completion.It was revealed this week that while its strict vaccine requirement went into effect for U.S. employees, less than 1% faced layoffs for not getting a vaccine, and less than 3% applied for a medical exemption or religious by rule. Not surprisingly, the FFK survey found a wide division in views on employers seeking vaccines for all but those with medical reasons for not being shot. It was found that 85% of unvaccinated people opposed such rules, and 13% of unvaccinated said they would support such a rule. Hamel said it is possible that some intend to do a stroke if required, or perhaps because they cannot do a stroke themselves for medical reasons and want to work among others who are vaccinated. KFF also found that 62% of vaccinated people support the stricter vaccine mandates from the employer, with no testing options. But even among those who have been vaccinated, 36% oppose such a mandate.

