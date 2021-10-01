



Tickets will be available soon for the Green Zone at COP26 in Glasgow

Singer Ellie Goulding was named COP26 Advocate COP26 will open its doors to the British public throughout the International Climate Summit, with more than 200 events to be hosted in the UK-led Green Zone in Glasgow from Monday 1 November to Friday 12 November. The Green Zone, hosted at the Glasgow Science Center, will bring together young people, indigenous leaders, businesses and grassroots communities, who will feature cultural shows, exhibitions, talks, film screenings and technical demonstrations for a global audience. Tickets will be available for free to the public with most of the events broadcast live on the COP26 YouTube channel, so that people across the UK and the globe can get together. Global singer / songwriter Ellie Goulding has also been announced as a COP26 Advocate. Ms Goulding will raise climate change awareness among auditors in the UK and around the world, promoting the importance of climate action for young people and also attending COP26 in Glasgow. Over 300 organizations will participate including: Musicians in Exile, Glasgows, Asylum Seekers and Refugees will perform music from their homelands with new songs created for COP26 about the impact of climate change on refugees now, and in the near future

A comprehensive IMAX multimedia experience, Can I live? by Fehinti Balogun showing how, as a young black British man, he has found his place in the climate movement. He weaves his story with the spoken word, rap, theater, animation and scientific facts

ActionAid, featuring Earth Observers, a women-led debate on climate justice from space boundaries to front-line farmers. Female leaders including Nicole Stott (Veteran-NASA Astronaut) from the worlds of science, space exploration, activism, and the arts will discuss how they have witnessed climate change from unique points of interest, and what they have learned about solutions, cooperation and ambition

Tron Young Theater, with Retro / Future, a Clyde River documentary made by six young Glaswegians who have been engaged with young activists in Colombia and explored ideas about climate change in their countries The leading COP26 partners (Unilever, SSE, Sky, ScottishPower, Sainsburys, Reckitt, NatWest Group, National Grid, Microsoft, Hitachi and GSK) will have a strong presence in the COP26 Green Zone to share their experiences, to show their commitment to tackling climate change, support and encourage others to do the same, and make a difference on a global issue of paramount importance. They will all host exciting interactive stands in the Green Zone, and will host a variety of diverse and interesting events and premieres covering a range of important topics on tackling climate change along with other world experts and speakers. interesting. The Green Zone will also feature some of the individuals, businesses and organizations in the four UK nations that are all taking a greener step to protect the planet, as part of the Together Governments campaign for our Planet. From a British formula race car showcasing the power of electric vehicles, to works created by children across the country to inspire climate action, the Green Zone will convey the passion and innovation of UK warfare in tackling change climatic. COP26 President-elect Alok Sharma said: COP26 is our last best hope for the world to come together and tackle climate change. So the eyes of the world will be on Glasgow when global leaders arrive in November. As well as crucial climate negotiations, COP26 is a fantastic opportunity for businesses, civil society, academia, indigenous groups and young people to show what they are doing to tackle climate change for both local and global audiences. Tickets will be available soon and I would encourage the UK public to take advantage of this unique opportunity to engage in this important event. Ellie Goulding, COP26 Advocate said: I took on the role of Advocate for the UN Climate Change Conference COP26. I believe COP26 SHOULD be the moment when global leaders listen to scientists and tackle the climate crisis for our own good. We must keep 1.5 alive. It will be an extraordinary energy and concentration in Glasgow in November and I think it is important that as many people as possible take part in setting their future on this planet. I am encouraging as many people as possible to get involved. Background For the Green Zone program see here

Tickets will be available through the COP26 website on October 11, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/climate-change-brought-to-life-at-cop26-with-over-200-events-in-glasgow

