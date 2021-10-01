Rotor Experts Tut SMS and Automation

Security Management Systems (SMS) and the intelligent application of new technologies promise to have a dramatic impact on helicopter safety. This was the consensus of a diverse panel of experts at a recent International Helicopter Association (HAI) webinar.

Executives from the air ambulance company Air Methods and the OEM Sikorsky helicopter announced the benefits of implementing the FAA’s voluntary SMS program before the start of the mandate envisaged sometime next year. Jennifer Peasley, SMS manager for Air Methods – the nation’s largest air ambulance provider with 400 aircraft and 5,000 employees – said the key to receiving SMS across the organization is to “keep it simple”. Lockheed Martin Sikorsky’s friend Chris Lowenstein, meanwhile, recommended using the FAA’s “four pillars” of security: policy, risk management, assurance and promotion, while engaging and gaining the support of senior management. “If you do not have it, you will not get anywhere,” he said.

Lowenstein also advised using a data management system that is appropriate for the size of the organization. “There is so much data involved in SMS, data to be managed and handled properly, that it’s really important. Probably the biggest issue, especially with a large organization.

Lowenstein likened the task of managing SMS data to the return of a supersanker, noting that “it takes a long time.” But, he added, it is less severe than one might think. “It seems cumbersome, but many operators are already doing a lot of what is already required by SMS,” he noted. “We found that we already had many of the reporting mechanisms,” Lowenstein said, acknowledging the need for process and policy changes.

Peasley warned that simply having an SMS will not necessarily make a big difference in accident or incident data, but may result in more positive security trends. “We were able to soften them [risks] and look at efficiencies across our organization ”and were able to“ bring down things like personal injury because we can promote and address the things we are seeing in [the SMS] reporting. ”

Lowenstein said SMS gives visibility to the role of human factors throughout an organization in accidents / incidents. “When I started 25 years ago as an investigator,” he said, “we did not use the terms ‘crew error’ or ‘human error.’ but that was the state of the industry at the time. “Now the term ‘human factors’ has been extended to consider the role at ‘supervisory and organizational levels’ and ‘the various levels of human error that contribute to an accident,'” Lowenstein said.

Increasing automation can also improve safety, but only if pilots are trained in it and use it regularly, said Bruce Webb, director of aviation education at Airbus Helicopters. “We build fantastic cars,” he commented. “But we do not always use them to their full potential because we are not prepared to use them to their full potential. Training is needed to learn these differences.”

This is especially true in helicopters equipped with IFR. Webb noted that instrument flight is a skill that breaks down and requires repetition as required by the use of technology such as automatic flight control systems (AFCS) or even a dual-axle base autopilot. “There are many good excuses to install such a system when you look at the potential to improve security,” he said. “But if you do not use those systems when you do not need them, you will not use them when you do. You will return to how you fly. You will return to manual flight. Do not do that.”

Lowenstein stressed that training can be informal, but the main thing is to practice using the systems. “When you’re just thinking somewhere or going home, use these systems and get to know them,” he said. “I do not care how good your technology is. If you are not happy using it, you are minimizing its effectiveness – and you are probably doing much worse. If I am flying a helicopter with an automatic control system flight – a very large aircraft, like a Sikorsky S-92 or an Airbus H225 – and I am flying by hand with the vehicle, I am abusing it. You do not buy such a ship to be there by hand- Use that automation, use that technology, and then manage the systems. “

In the same way, the panel expressed optimism that the inclusion of autonomous systems and artificial intelligence in helicopters would reduce the pilot’s workload by providing added security and that the continued incorporation of “big data” into the rotary engine ecosystem would to be useful as well.