International
Mauritius reopens to foreign visitors after coronavirus closure | Tourism News
The holiday destination in the Indian Ocean is completely reopening to rebuild its vital tourism industry after months of isolation.
The island nation of Mauritius has fully opened its doors to international visitors, hoping to rebuild its main tourism industry after months of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move on Friday was greeted with a mix of optimism, relief and a little caution in the Indian Ocean paradise.
This reopening is inevitable because 100,000 families depend on tourism for a living, Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Steven Obeegadoo told a news conference Thursday.
He said 68 percent of the 1.3 million people had been fully vaccinated and 89 percent had received at least one dose among the highest levels in the world.
Sheila Figaro, who specializes in handicrafts including the production of traditional Mauritian dolls, gave a sigh of relief at the opening of the border.
Without tourists, we are nothing. I can’t wait for work to return so we can start earning a living again as we did before COVID-19, said the 49-year-old.
The first tourist shipments were arriving from Dubai, Paris and London on Friday and will have to meet some COVID-19 testing requirements during their stay.
Obeegadoo said the country was well prepared for the return of international visitors.
At the same time, increased vigilance will be required to reduce the risk of further contamination, he said.
The idyllic holiday destination, known for its spectacular sandy beaches and turquoise waters, was partially reopened to visitors vaccinated in July for the first time since the pandemic hit in early 2020.
But they had to stay in tourist bubbles for 14 days before being allowed to go further.
Mauritius was removed from the UK red list last month, though the United States Centers for Disease Control added Mauritius to its list of high-risk COVID-19 destinations, saying travelers should avoid the country.
According to figures on the Africa CDC website, Mauritius had registered 13,685 cases of coronavirus as of September 26, but the weekly average has dropped significantly since the peak of August.
In mid-July, when the country was partially reopened, the number of infections was at 2,190.
An information note to the AFP news agency put the number of COVID-related deaths at 71 on 26 September.
On Wednesday, the government announced that it had injected $ 280 million to increase the national flag carrier Air Mauritius, which was put into voluntary administration in April last year due to the pandemic.
The tourism part
Before the pandemic hit in March 2020, the tourism and hospitality industry accounted for about 24 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and employed nearly a quarter of the workforce.
Ship captain Jean-Alain Fanchette, 51, said he was happy to be able to resume cruising.
We will then be able to feed our families, he said. But different problems are on our minds: Will we really have customers? How, then, do we respect protocol on board, like physical distancing? It will be really hard.
Franois Eynaud, executive director of Sun Resorts, which owns or manages several top hotels in Mauritius, said he was aware the resumption would be slower than expected.
We must succeed in this reopening after 18 months of closure. We can not lose it. Mauritius was very careful in his approach to the pandemic, but I think it was the right approach.
