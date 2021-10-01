After Brexit, thousands of foreign truckers went home. Now, Britain wants them back.

LONDONR Faced with dry gas stations and bare food shelves, the British government is offering 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to prevent an impending Christmas crisis.

But despite this potentially lucrative offer, many truckers who left the country after leaving the European Union say they have no plans to help solve a problem driven in part by the aftermath of Brexit.

Artur Jarzebski says he will not be working in the UK because he no longer feels welcome in Britain after Brexit.

“English society has decided that the Polish people are not worth enough to stay in the UK,” said Jarzebski, 42, a Polish truck driver who spent a decade struggling for long hours on British highways. “After Brexit, Polish drivers feel unwanted by the UK market.”

The UK is facing the same supply chain problems as the US and Europe. Older truckers are retiring and young people, perhaps re-evaluating their lives in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, do not want to work long hours or get back to life on the road, which is lonely and not favorable to social relations.

A student at a heavy vehicle training center in Croydon, England, this month. Leon Neal / Getty Images

The virus made things worse, delaying tests for new executives and making it harder to transport goods from one place to another. But the UK is being suppressed by another factor: Brexit.

After the vote, about 20,000 truckers returned to Europe and never returned.

The UK currently has around 100,000 short truck drivers, according to industry officials. In recent days, this translates into winding lines outside gas stations because there are not enough licensed drivers to supply fuel from refineries. The issue is complicated by panic buying.

Some supermarket shelves are also empty, with a shortage of workers in the food processing sector, also partly due to Covid and Brexit exodus, starting to bite.

Artur Jarzebski. Courtesy / Artur Jarzebski

As a sign of how bad things are, the British government will deploy the military to run gas tankers “in the next two days”, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told reporters on Wednesday.

The government is also trying to speed up driver training. And it is offering 5,000 temporary visas for the three months through Dec. 24, as well as 5,500 visas for poultry workers.

For Brexit critics, there is a certain irony to all of this. The vote to leave the EU was motivated in part by a desire to curb immigration and ban as many foreign workers as possible from competing for British jobs. Now the UK is in trouble and wants foreign workers to save it.

Demand has increased the wages of truckers. But many European drivers say reversing the move to another country outside the EU for three months is not worth it. Others are unhappy that only now is their crucial role in the supply chain being recognized after it was taken for granted for decades.

Freight trucks line up on the M20 motorway near Dover Harbor in December. Andrew Aitchison / Getty Images File

In addition to the feeling that Brexit exposed the unwanted side of Britain, some drivers are shocked by the memory of what happened last Christmas: More than 6,000 trucks were blocked outside the English port of Dover after France closed its border in an attempt to control the variant and Covid’s Kent.

Thousands of drivers were forced to sleep in their taxis on Christmas day.

“I have friends from Lithuania and the Czech Republic, and what they told me is that it does not make sense to just come to work on a three-month visa,” said Mateusz Ozimek, 31, a truck driver born in Krakww, Poland, and now lives in London. “The money is good enough, but the way they treated us last Christmas will not be forgotten.”

“You have to remember that drivers spend most of their time alone. They always remember when someone did something bad to them,” he added.

Mateusz Ozimek. Courtesy / Mateusz Ozimek

Although many industry figures and experts say Brexit has exacerbated the crisis, most agree it is just one cause among several.

In the U.S., the number of people working in the truck industry also plummeted when the pandemic struck, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This has recovered since then, but the workforce is still about 26,000 workers short of its pre-pandemic levels.

The same is true in Europe. Britain may struggle to fill its 5,000 temporary visas with European executives because the reality is that there are shortages across the continent as well, according to Benoit Lefere, a spokesman for UPTR, a Belgian logistics union.

“Brexit means that the UK is facing this problem now, but Europe will face the same problem, only a few years in line,” he said. “Maybe by then, the UK will have found a solution.”