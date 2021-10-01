Argus develops FRAT customizable tool, SafetyLinQ





Argus International is launching a personalized Flight Risk Assessment (FRAT) tool called SafetyLinQ. Part of a complete line of security products that Argus is working on in the preparation of security management system (SMS) mandates, SafetyLinQ can be adapted to suit the needs of the school of fixed-wing, rotor-wing flight school, unmanned, and other operators. Considered a key component of SMS, a FRAT is designed to help operators identify a risk profile as they plan flights and assess factors such as type of operation, environment, aircraft, crew training, and overall operating experience. With SafetyLinQ, users can define categories, queries, and note-taking parameters of their operations. The tool uses UFI + (user friendly interface) to simplify the ability to customize categories, queries and scoring. In addition, Safety LinQ provides dual security assessment, cross-application communication, role-based access, electronic signature, and third-party integration. Dual security rating enables two levels of marking and tracking. The user can view an entire category or report. The electronic signature feature provides a means to gain approvals at different FRAT rating levels before launch. Using a dynamic portal, the tool can be linked to the programming program or flight planning program. It can also be related to weather information. SafetyLinQ can highlight results that exceed user-defined settings and send emails or text messages to notify key pilots, company executives, or anyone the user would like to see. “The Argus team has done an excellent job of building a tool that can be used by a student to a professional pilot – really helping every aviator identify their hazard before they fly, bringing extra security for our industry, “said Argus vp senior Mike McCready. SafetyLinQ was created to support all pilots from beginners to experienced and professional ones, Argus said, noting that complacency and inaccurate risk assessment can hamper safety efforts. McCready added that the FRAT tool is part of a comprehensive effort to develop quality-focused products and “is the first of a host of security solutions to come from Argus as we prepare to support the industry with SMS regulations coming out of the FAA. “ Further, he said, Argus hopes that SafetyLinQ will reach operators who have not normally used risk assessment tools, such as drone operators. “We hope to really educate that part of the industry about what it means to be active in security,” he added. Moreover, Argus is looking at the tool as a “beginner” for operations such as flight schools that are training pilots who can go to professional degrees and will one day have to include a full SMS program, said McCready.

