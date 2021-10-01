International marketing news: Shopify Expanding e-commerce operations

From Shopify expanding international operations in France by changing the book business game for Amazon, the Opel issue and Chinese cloud news, you will find them all in our international update. INTERNATIONAL NEWS TARK MARKETING: SHOPIFY Expansion of trade operations This week in international news: Shopify boosts its international e-commerce operations, France changes its book business game for Amazon, German manufacturer Opel shut down due to the global shortage of microchips and Chinese cloud computing expected to grow. Shopify are determined to expand their international e-commerce operations According to the corporation, more than 27% of retail visits in July 2021 originate from outside the United States. Cross-border purchases are already possible on the platform, but Shopify Markets will make it easier for merchants to tailor their showcases to foreign transactions. The center will help stores comply with local legislation and pricing requirements by tackling currency conversions, language modifications and regional SEO.

In 2022, the number of cross-border e-commerce buyers in the United States will grow by only 4.5% (or 2.9 million), but other markets will develop at a faster pace. With a 24.5% increase in cross-border e-commerce buyers growth by 2020, Shopify’s relationships with Chinese tech weights like Alipay and TikTok of ByteDance will allow merchants to more easily integrate into the market.

Shopify’s investment in Yotpo provides merchants with another layer of automation and could be a precursor to a future marketing acquisition.

Yotpo, one of the Shopify ecosystem marketing services, has become a major boost for the platform, allowing merchants of all sizes to reach and retain customers.

Because of these advantages, they are attractive buying targets: Attentive, an SMS marketing firm recently bought Privy, another Shopify ecosystem app, for an undisclosed amount.

France seeks to change the book business

A new measure in France would set minimum tariffs for shipping books, raising tariffs for corporations like Amazon from zero.

French lawmakers will consider this week a bill that would prevent Amazon from providing virtually free distribution for the sale of books, a major selling point for the online platform on traditional bookstores.

The draft measure, which comes from the Senate and has the support of President Emmanuel Macron, tries to protect brick-and-mortar stores from Amazon, which has left them in a state of flux. It is the latest in a series of actions aimed at protecting local culture against foreign digital firms, including support for press publishers against Google and Facebook and TV broadcasters against Netflix.

In an interview, Graldine Bannier said, “The aim is to limit the distortion of competition between online players who can give books for a penny and others.”

In the lower house, Bannier, an MP from Emmanuel Macron’s allies, MoDem, is in charge of the bill. It is no secret that the law is addressed primarily if not exclusively to Amazon, which built its global empire on fast and low cost shipping.

“The strategy of this operator is well known: it sacrifices profits to dominate the market through aggressive pricing practices. “He compensates for his losses by providing additional services, effectively turning the book into a loss leader,” Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said during the Senate debates in June, adding that the bill was intended to “directly challenge this strategy”with

Opel plant in Germany will close due to global chip cut

Opel, a German manufacturer, recently announced that a plant in Eisenach, Germany, will be temporarily closed until next year. Employees will be laid off until the facility reopens, which is expected to happen early next year, according to the company.

The reason given was a global shortage of microchips due to supply chain disruptions and workforce limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opel is “in an emergency situation” as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the global shortage of semiconductors, according to a spokeswoman.

Raw materials such as plastics, metals and wood are in short supply in Germany, as they are in many other parts of the world. Due to the lack of semiconductors, which are required for both conventional and electric cars, this has had a significant impact on car production, one of the most profitable businesses in the country.

Volkswagen said earlier this year it would cut production at its main plant in Wolfsburg. According to Alix Partners, about 7.7 million cars would not be produced globally this year, resulting in a loss of $ 210 billion ($ 243.5 billion).

China’s New Computing market is expected to grow

According to Canalys statistics, spending on cloud infrastructure services in China increased by 54% year-on-year in Q2 2021, reaching $ 6.6 billion, driven by Tencent Cloud.

Tencent Cloud accounted for about 19% of cloud infrastructure spending in China, but it came in third after Alibaba Cloud and Huawei Cloud, with Baidu AI Cloud in fourth place. The top four companies grew by a combined 56%, accounting for 80% of cloud spending in China.

Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Baidu AI Cloud were the top four cloud service providers in China, with a combined market share of 80% of total costs.

With a market share of 33.8%, Alibaba Cloud topped China’s cloud industry, although its growth slowed to 30% in the third quarter. With a market share of 19% in Q2 2021, Huawei remained second in China’s cloud infrastructure industry.

According to IDC, the overall size of the global public cloud services market (IAAs / PAAS / SaaS) would reach $ 312.42 billion in 2020, representing an annual growth of 24.1%.

China’s total cloud utility market size reached $ 19.38 billion, representing an annual growth of 49.7%, the largest in all regions of the world. According to IDC, the cloud services market share in China will grow from 6.5% in 2020 to more than 10.5% in 2024.

