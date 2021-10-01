International
International marketing news: Shopify Expanding e-commerce operations
In 2022, the number of cross-border e-commerce buyers in the United States will grow by only 4.5% (or 2.9 million), but other markets will develop at a faster pace. With a 24.5% increase in cross-border e-commerce buyers growth by 2020, Shopify’s relationships with Chinese tech weights like Alipay and TikTok of ByteDance will allow merchants to more easily integrate into the market.
Shopify’s investment in Yotpo provides merchants with another layer of automation and could be a precursor to a future marketing acquisition.
Yotpo, one of the Shopify ecosystem marketing services, has become a major boost for the platform, allowing merchants of all sizes to reach and retain customers.
Because of these advantages, they are attractive buying targets: Attentive, an SMS marketing firm recently bought Privy, another Shopify ecosystem app, for an undisclosed amount.
France seeks to change the book business
A new measure in France would set minimum tariffs for shipping books, raising tariffs for corporations like Amazon from zero.
French lawmakers will consider this week a bill that would prevent Amazon from providing virtually free distribution for the sale of books, a major selling point for the online platform on traditional bookstores.
The draft measure, which comes from the Senate and has the support of President Emmanuel Macron, tries to protect brick-and-mortar stores from Amazon, which has left them in a state of flux. It is the latest in a series of actions aimed at protecting local culture against foreign digital firms, including support for press publishers against Google and Facebook and TV broadcasters against Netflix.
In an interview, Graldine Bannier said, “The aim is to limit the distortion of competition between online players who can give books for a penny and others.”
In the lower house, Bannier, an MP from Emmanuel Macron’s allies, MoDem, is in charge of the bill. It is no secret that the law is addressed primarily if not exclusively to Amazon, which built its global empire on fast and low cost shipping.
“The strategy of this operator is well known: it sacrifices profits to dominate the market through aggressive pricing practices. “He compensates for his losses by providing additional services, effectively turning the book into a loss leader,” Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said during the Senate debates in June, adding that the bill was intended to “directly challenge this strategy”with
Opel plant in Germany will close due to global chip cut
Opel, a German manufacturer, recently announced that a plant in Eisenach, Germany, will be temporarily closed until next year. Employees will be laid off until the facility reopens, which is expected to happen early next year, according to the company.
The reason given was a global shortage of microchips due to supply chain disruptions and workforce limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opel is “in an emergency situation” as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the global shortage of semiconductors, according to a spokeswoman.
Raw materials such as plastics, metals and wood are in short supply in Germany, as they are in many other parts of the world. Due to the lack of semiconductors, which are required for both conventional and electric cars, this has had a significant impact on car production, one of the most profitable businesses in the country.
Volkswagen said earlier this year it would cut production at its main plant in Wolfsburg. According to Alix Partners, about 7.7 million cars would not be produced globally this year, resulting in a loss of $ 210 billion ($ 243.5 billion).
China’s New Computing market is expected to grow
According to Canalys statistics, spending on cloud infrastructure services in China increased by 54% year-on-year in Q2 2021, reaching $ 6.6 billion, driven by Tencent Cloud.
Tencent Cloud accounted for about 19% of cloud infrastructure spending in China, but it came in third after Alibaba Cloud and Huawei Cloud, with Baidu AI Cloud in fourth place. The top four companies grew by a combined 56%, accounting for 80% of cloud spending in China.
Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Baidu AI Cloud were the top four cloud service providers in China, with a combined market share of 80% of total costs.
With a market share of 33.8%, Alibaba Cloud topped China’s cloud industry, although its growth slowed to 30% in the third quarter. With a market share of 19% in Q2 2021, Huawei remained second in China’s cloud infrastructure industry.
According to IDC, the overall size of the global public cloud services market (IAAs / PAAS / SaaS) would reach $ 312.42 billion in 2020, representing an annual growth of 24.1%.
China’s total cloud utility market size reached $ 19.38 billion, representing an annual growth of 49.7%, the largest in all regions of the world. According to IDC, the cloud services market share in China will grow from 6.5% in 2020 to more than 10.5% in 2024.
And that brings us to the bottom of our international marketing news! If you would like to discuss anything mentioned on this blog, please do not hesitate to contact.
Sources 2/ https://www.clickthrough-marketing.com/blog/international-marketing-news-shopify-expanding-ecommerce-operations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.clickthrough-marketing.com/blog/international-marketing-news-shopify-expanding-ecommerce-operations
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]