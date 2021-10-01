Home Out Program Supports International Students Blocked by Pandemics

When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Stony Brook University 4,600 international students from returning to campus to continue their studies, the team at the Office of Global Affairs took action. Working with other offices and academic units throughout the university, they created a program, implemented at universities in six other countries, to allow international students to seamlessly transfer classes to their SBU direction.

Students who chose to participate in the program can enroll in universities in their home country while still earning credit from Stony Brook and paying only standard tuition fees.

Three semesters later, the program, SBU Home Abroad, is still offering overseas students a way to continue advancing toward their Stony Brook degrees.

We never thought this program would still be in existence, but the pandemic continues to change, said Lindsay Walker, interim deputy interim director for global affairs. It has been a unique program in terms of the wide variety of units and partnerships that have been involved to make it a success, but I think it speaks to the good of all of us that we really came together to help these students.

Walker and her team at the International Academic Programs (IAP) conceived the program that was made at home abroad shortly before the pandemic hit the United States. About 20 Stony Brook students were stranded in Wuhan, China, and could not leave to begin the spring 2020 semester. Due to Chinese New Year, some of Stony Brooks Chinese students come to campus a week or so later. their peers.

After Stony Brook switched to full-time distance learning in March 2020, like colleges and universities across the United States, many more international students looked for options that would enable them to continue working toward their degrees without having to joined the classes offered at Eastern Hours from wherever they were. Bota.

The IAP team began making phone calls, looking for partner universities that would be willing to admit those students, and whose programs were similar to Stony Brooks.

We were very strategic in finding partner institutions comparable to Stony Brook, which were in places that could be useful to our students and where academics lined up in ways that could be useful to our students, Walker said.

To ensure overseas programs are aligned with those in Stony Brook, staff from Global Affairs and the respective college or university college compare grade by grade with the international title to that at Stony Brook. Programs that changed a lot were not approved for home involvement abroad.

Since the start of the program in the spring 2020 semester, more than 600 students have participated at home abroad and the program has been repeated by other universities across the country.

Predictably, the program recorded the highest enrollments during the fall 2020 semester, when all Stony Brooks classes were still online. That semester, more than 330 students, in all undergraduate programs, participated in the program from China, South Korea, and Taiwan. It was also available in Italy and Germany, and has since expanded to Japan.

As an international werewolf, when I had to return home due to the pandemic, I thought I would study online like international students at other schools, but the 12-hour time difference meant I had to study all night in China. , said Zhonglei Sun, a head of business management. Homeland abroad helped me a lot. I did not have to come to campus during the pandemic or suffer from the difficulties brought about by the huge time difference. The two-semester exchange at the partner school strengthened my academic foundation and helped me cultivate my independent ability of academic thinking.

After five academic terms – including the summer of 2021 – the program is still available but is coming to an end. Walker and her team are proud of the program and what it was able to offer to Stony Brook students, but they say they are hopeful that all international students will be able to return to campus soon. Less than 70 students are in the program abroad this fall.

We have implemented a procedure where students must obtain approval to continue in the program beyond two semesters. The more advanced you are in your academic career, the more important it is to ensure continuity for degree progress, Walker said. The numbers have also dropped over time, and that’s a good thing because it shows that students are getting visas and feel safe coming here. Because really, this is where they belong and we love them here. “

Lori Kie