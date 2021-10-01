CalFire Supporters for Record Year





It’s a record year for fires in California with more than 2.2 million acres burned and 3,200 destroyed structures by August in 7,276 incidents. CalFire jets poured 6 million liters of water / decelerators into these fires, including 3.8 million gallons in August alone. Throughout 2020, 3.2 million acres were burned, more than three times a typical one-year eruption. And that means it’s another warning year for CalFire Fire Department, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. While large fires burned in 2021 – such as the last Dixie fire that engulfed 922,000 acres and the Caldor fire that burned 218,000 acres by Sept. 11 and then contained 53 percent – CalFire manages to extinguish 97.7 percent of all reported fires before they reach 10 acres, said Ben Berman, chief pilot of the CalFire helicopter. The CalFire fleet owned by Sikorsky S-70 Firehawks from United Rotorcraft and Bell UH-1 plays a major role in that control. So do more than 320 helicopters from 80 vendors that can respond to on-call contracts when needed and the CalFire fleet of OV-10 Broncos fixed-wing aircraft, Grumman / Marsh Aviation S-2 Tracker and C-130 tankers. from California National Air Guard. CalFire is also in the process of building its seven-aircraft C-130 fleet, which will be equipped with a gravity-fed tank system that can drop up to 4,000 gallons, 1,000 gallons more than the Modular Air Extinguishing System Modular (MAFFS) is currently used by Guard aircraft with better coverage, Berman said. As for helicopters, Firehawks are particularly useful as they can carry three times as much water — up to 1,000 gallons — than UH-1 and fly up to 40 knots faster (155 knots). They have a maximum gross weight of ,000 22,000 and are permanently configured to transport up to eight firefighters or to carry out search-and-rescue missions. Firehawks can fill their 1,000 gallon tanks through the onboard snorkel in just 40 seconds. CalFire is in the process of adding a dozen Firehawks to its 12-year-old UH-1 fleet and is operating a mixed fleet of 16 helicopters that will grow to 18 by the end of the year. CalFire’s goal is to eventually increase its fleet to 24 helicopters, half of them Firehawks. The current fleet delivery means CalFire can have a helicopter on fire within 20 minutes. The contracted fleet is split between Type 1, 2 and 3 helicopters, with 50 per cent crashing into mid-range ships like the Huey. Types 1 (heavy) and 2 (light) are divided equally by 25 percent each. Light helicopters mainly provide traffic control and logistical support. But Berman warns that not all of the 320 contracted helicopters are always available, as some have even been contracted with other entities such as the U.S. Forest Service or public utilities. Contracts “do not mean that we have access to them all the time”. But that number of helicopters would rarely be needed. Berman said CalFire has put 40 helicopters on Caldor fire so far. But getting such an answer could drain resources, Berman said. “We work constantly trying to shift resources to use what we have efficiently.” Those resources are most often needed on a large scale where the topography is challenging, the winds are strong and the roads are sparse. Such was the case with the Bridge Fire at Auburn in August. “It was very difficult to get heavy equipment there, the whole river valley had a lot of dead fuel. [on the ground], and the wind just came in like a whip, “said Berman. to get heavy equipment there, so you have to build strategic fires using nothing but hand crews. “Urban spread is another factor as fires usually explode” where wild lands and urban interfaces. ” Berman noted that the Dixie fire that consumed nearly a million acres exploded in a camp and quickly grew to 2,500 acres. He and his crews dumped 250,000 gallons of retardant into nearby communities just to give residents access to the road.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/general-aviation/2021-10-01/calfire-braces-record-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos