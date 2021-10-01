ISAP2021: 13th International Forum on Sustainable Asia and the Pacific “Decisive Decade: Towards Integrated Solutions for Climate, Biodiversity and Other Planetary Challenges”





TOKYO- (TELE BUSINESS) -The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) will host 13th International Forum on Sustainable Asia and the Pacific (ISAP2021). Plenary Sessions will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Pacifico Yokohama, and Thematic Tracks will be held online from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 3. ISAP is an annual forum held in Japan, which includes a series of discussions on sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific. The overall theme of ISAP2021 is “Decisive Decade: Towards Integrated Solutions for Climate, Biodiversity and Other Planetary Challenges”. Discussions from different perspectives will focus on those approaches we need to take now for the decade until 2030, which will be the turning point to realize the transition to a sustainable society. Website ISAP2021: https://isap.iges.or.jp/2021/en/index.html In the face of COVID-19, many of the world’s decision-makers have demonstrated the kind of commitment to tackling biodiversity and climate change that can inject momentum into the overall sustainability agenda. There is a good reason to prevent, stop and reverse the degradation of ecosystems – not only for the sake of nature, but also because of the key role that nature plays in addressing poverty and combating climate change. More sustainable solutions to the dual challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss include acting on their interrelationships with each other and other SDGs. In short, if decisive decades are to be a particular turning point, then government agencies, the private sector, civil society, scientists, and the public need more integrated approaches to biodiversity and climate change. ISAP will therefore provide a unique platform for a diverse group of speakers and participants to offer their perspectives on integrated solutions. Selected speakers



Johan Rockstrm Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Professor of Earth System Science at the University of Potsdam



ISHII Naoko Vice President, Professor at the Institute for Future Initiative, Director of the Center for Global Commons, University of Tokyo



Elizabeth Maruma Mrema Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity



TAKAMURA Yukari Professor, Institute for Future Initiatives, University of Tokyo, Chairman of the Central Environmental Council



TAKEUCHI Kazuhiko President of the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) dates



Plenary Sessions: 24 November 2021



Thematic tracks: 25 November – 3 December 2021 The scene



Plenary Sessions: Pacifico Yokohama and online (Zoom)



Thematic part: Online (enlarge) Organizer



Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) LANGUAGES



Japanese / English (Simultaneous translation) Dedicated Website and Registration ISAP



https://isap.iges.or.jp/2021/en/index.html About the International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific (ISAP)



The International Forum on Sustainable Asia and the Pacific (ISAP) is held annually to exchange information and facilitate various discussions on sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, with the participation of front-line experts and various stakeholders from organizations governments, businesses, and NGOs. The forum has provided places for updated discussions with various experts and actors from international organizations, governments, businesses and NGOs and the exchange of knowledge / information with a wide range of practitioners.



Website ISAP2021: https://isap.iges.or.jp/2021/en/index.html About the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)



The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) is a collaborative research and development organization working to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, resilient, shared, and inclusive Asia-Pacific region, both across borders and within the world at large.



Our strategic research and operations are defined by a mission – to direct action on the world’s most critical environmental and social challenges by providing trusted expertise on sustainable development and sustainability.



IGES acts as a change agent. Together with major international organizations, governments, academia, businesses and civil society leaders we seek to promote a world where planetary boundaries are fully respected, a green economy is flexibly implemented and people’s well-being is steadily improving. In doing so, we emphasize applicable and inspired approaches to interrelated global development issues ranging from climate change, natural resource and ecosystem management, and sustainable consumption and production, among many others.



The institute – established in 1998 with the support of the Japanese government and Kanagawa Prefecture – has its international headquarters in Hayama, Japan. With local offices and centers in Tokyo, Kansai, Kitakyushu, Beijing, Bangkok and New Delhi, IGES supports a regional and global network for sustainable development research and practice.

