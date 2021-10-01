Proud of me: Museums mark Black History Month





Now at 34th white, Black History Month 2021 starts today with a program that aims to inspire pride in the heritage and culture of blacks. Proud to be his theme this year, the UK-wide event hopes to make Black History Month 2021 personal for individuals, families and communities, inviting Black and Brown people of all ages to share it that they are proud to be, as well as focusing on the achievements of people of color throughout history. Many museums are getting involved, with hundreds of exhibitions, workshops, talks and shows taking place across the UK to mark the event. The Black Cultural Archives in London are starting an online series, Radical Black Women, which aims to correct the lack of writing in the history of black women. The talks will highlight the specific contributions of black women to social justice movements in Britain. Liverpool National Museums has an extensive program of events through its museums and galleries. The Liverpool Museum is unveiling a new exhibition, the Liverpool 8 Against Aparteid, which explores the strong links between Liverpool’s black community, Nelson Mandela, and the anti-apartheid movement. The Lady Lever Art Gallery is placing a newly canned painting depicting an enslaved African person at the front and center of her displays. Catherine-Marie Legendre oil painting, painted around 1705 and attributed to Jean Baptiste Santerre (1658-1717), is the only item in the 18th-century gallery collection that depicts a person of color. An oil painting by Catherine-Marie Legendre, painted around 1705, attributed to Jean Baptiste Santerre (1658-1717) Pete Carr The World Museum will host a film screening and panel discussion with members of Liverpool’s African diaspora community. Panel members will reflect on a range of workers who attended the museum to help him rethink the display of his Benin collection, addressing the historical legacy of injustice to create a more comprehensive and engaging display. The show is part of the World Cultures gallery, which will reopen in 2022. In Bristol, M Shed will host an event where the public can meet the city’s Black and Green Ambassadors, young leaders working with various Bristols communities on issues of environmental sustainability, equality, diversity and inclusion. Bristol Museums are also conducting a series of online conversations that will cover topics including the Early Black Bristolians and the dark experiences of the First World War. The St Fagans Museum of National History in Wales is launching a new exhibition, Windrush Cymru Our voices, our stories, our history, which includes 44 stories, images and stories of people from the Windrush generation. Part of a lottery-funded project to ensure that generational heritage is captured for descendants, stories show how Windrush elders and their descendants have left their mark on all walks of life in Wales. The exhibition will visit Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum of Wales at the end of the month. In Belfast, the Craft Gallery is on display Looking back, thinking of black, an exhibition of new paintings by Irish-Caribbean artist Ciarn Harper looking at historical and influential figures across the Black Atlantic. Beyond Scotland, Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights has cured a diversified program talks and workshops with a range of partners, including museums. On Tuesdays throughout October, curators from the Hunterian Museum will select items from Black History-related collections and use short conversations to provide an insight into their origins and travels. On October 21, Hunterian director Steph Scholten will host a personal discussion on repatriation and return of objects to the museum collections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.museumsassociation.org/museums-journal/news/2021/10/proud-to-be-museums-celebrate-black-history-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos