This week in the international news quiz FP: the aftermath of elections in Japan, Germany and Iceland.


Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda

From left to right, Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Nodapose before a press conference in Tokyo on September 17th. KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL / AFP through Getty Images

October 1, 2021, 1:48 p.m.

What has happened in the world this week? See if you know with our weekly international news quiz.

1. Who will become the next Japanese prime minister after winning Wednesday’s election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party?




How will Kishida’s election affect Japanese foreign policy? Journalist William Sposato spoils it.

2. Meanwhile, in Germany, which party came out first in recent weekends in the federal election?




3. Now, German parties are trying to form a coalition government. Which of the following is not the name of a possible German governing coalition?




German coalition names are often based on the colors used to represent each party. FP Allison Meakem explains all the things the coalitions, including the arbitrarily labeled configurations, will most likely form the next Berlin government.

4. Which American official this week became the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration who traveled to Saudi Arabia?




5. Najla Bouden Romdhane, a little-known professor of geology, was named the first woman prime minister of which country this week?




It is unclear how much influence Romdhane will actually hold as Tunisian President Kais Saied consolidates power, writes Simon Speakman Cordall.

6. Which country introduced a new digital currency, known as the digital boulevard, on Friday?




7. Last weekend, Iceland failed to join Cuba, Nicaragua and Rwanda in reaching which electoral milestone?




8. A major shortage of which product is causing long queues and political pressure in the UK?




9. Various analysts have argued that the shortage of goods in the UK is in fact a shortage of manpower, with the country lacking enough truck drivers to maintain supply chains.

Northern Ireland, for its part, is facing a much more specific shortage of what kind of professional?




The COVID-19 pandemic caused many resident clowns to return to their homelands, leaving Northern Ireland in the mud, BBC reported this week.

10. President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Flix Tshisekedi is seeking to strike bomb, a new folk remedy in the country’s capital that includes what unexpected ingredient?




The popularity of the drug is said to have resulted in the theft of car parts.

You scored

You scored

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy

