Quiz
This week in the international news quiz FP: the aftermath of elections in Japan, Germany and Iceland.
October 1, 2021, 1:48 p.m.
What has happened in the world this week? See if you know with our weekly international news quiz.
1. Who will become the next Japanese prime minister after winning Wednesday’s election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party?
Taro Kono
Sanae Takaichi
Fumio Kishida
Seiko Noda
How will Kishida’s election affect Japanese foreign policy? Journalist William Sposato spoils it.
2. Meanwhile, in Germany, which party came out first in recent weekends in the federal election?
Alliance 90 / The Greens
Christian Democratic Union
Social Democratic Party
Alternative for Germany
3. Now, German parties are trying to form a coalition government. Which of the following is not the name of a possible German governing coalition?
Jamaica Coalition
Traffic light coalition
Great coalition
The Currywurst Coalition
German coalition names are often based on the colors used to represent each party. FP Allison Meakem explains all the things the coalitions, including the arbitrarily labeled configurations, will most likely form the next Berlin government.
4. Which American official this week became the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration who traveled to Saudi Arabia?
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
Vice President Kamala Harris
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Climate Envoy John Kerry
5. Najla Bouden Romdhane, a little-known professor of geology, was named the first woman prime minister of which country this week?
Algeria
Morocco
Egypt
Tunisia
It is unclear how much influence Romdhane will actually hold as Tunisian President Kais Saied consolidates power, writes Simon Speakman Cordall.
6. Which country introduced a new digital currency, known as the digital boulevard, on Friday?
Bolivia
Colombia
Peru
Venezuela
7. Last weekend, Iceland failed to join Cuba, Nicaragua and Rwanda in reaching which electoral milestone?
Election of a female-majority legislature
Achieving more than 90 percent voter turnout
Conducting elections entirely online
Election of a national leader under 30 years old
8. A major shortage of which product is causing long queues and political pressure in the UK?
sugar
Fuel
bear
Iron
9. Various analysts have argued that the shortage of goods in the UK is in fact a shortage of manpower, with the country lacking enough truck drivers to maintain supply chains.
Northern Ireland, for its part, is facing a much more specific shortage of what kind of professional?
Bank indicators
Zoo keepers
clowns
Stage artists
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many resident clowns to return to their homelands, leaving Northern Ireland in the mud, BBC reported this week.
10. President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Flix Tshisekedi is seeking to strike bomb, a new folk remedy in the country’s capital that includes what unexpected ingredient?
Fermented wood chips from an abandoned mill
Crushed sea cup
Part of the car catalytic converter
Chopped dressing from sour candies
The popularity of the drug is said to have resulted in the theft of car parts.
Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policyTweet me: @goldmannk