From left to right, Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Nodapose before a press conference in Tokyo on September 17th. KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL / AFP through Getty Images October 1, 2021, 1:48 p.m. What has happened in the world this week? See if you know with our weekly international news quiz. 1. Who will become the next Japanese prime minister after winning Wednesday’s election to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party? Taro Kono

Sanae Takaichi

Fumio Kishida

Seiko Noda How will Kishida’s election affect Japanese foreign policy? Journalist William Sposato spoils it. 2. Meanwhile, in Germany, which party came out first in recent weekends in the federal election? Alliance 90 / The Greens

Christian Democratic Union

Social Democratic Party

Alternative for Germany 3. Now, German parties are trying to form a coalition government. Which of the following is not the name of a possible German governing coalition? Jamaica Coalition

Traffic light coalition

Great coalition

The Currywurst Coalition German coalition names are often based on the colors used to represent each party. FP Allison Meakem explains all the things the coalitions, including the arbitrarily labeled configurations, will most likely form the next Berlin government. 4. Which American official this week became the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration who traveled to Saudi Arabia? National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Vice President Kamala Harris

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Climate Envoy John Kerry 5. Najla Bouden Romdhane, a little-known professor of geology, was named the first woman prime minister of which country this week? Algeria

Morocco

Egypt

Tunisia It is unclear how much influence Romdhane will actually hold as Tunisian President Kais Saied consolidates power, writes Simon Speakman Cordall. 6. Which country introduced a new digital currency, known as the digital boulevard, on Friday? Bolivia

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela 7. Last weekend, Iceland failed to join Cuba, Nicaragua and Rwanda in reaching which electoral milestone? Election of a female-majority legislature

Achieving more than 90 percent voter turnout

Conducting elections entirely online

Election of a national leader under 30 years old 8. A major shortage of which product is causing long queues and political pressure in the UK? sugar

Fuel

bear

Iron 9. Various analysts have argued that the shortage of goods in the UK is in fact a shortage of manpower, with the country lacking enough truck drivers to maintain supply chains. Northern Ireland, for its part, is facing a much more specific shortage of what kind of professional? Bank indicators

Zoo keepers

clowns

Stage artists The COVID-19 pandemic caused many resident clowns to return to their homelands, leaving Northern Ireland in the mud, BBC reported this week. 10. President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Flix Tshisekedi is seeking to strike bomb, a new folk remedy in the country’s capital that includes what unexpected ingredient? Fermented wood chips from an abandoned mill

Crushed sea cup

Part of the car catalytic converter

