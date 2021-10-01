The Daytona Leo Omegas states win the international award





DAYTONA Beach, Fla. (October 10, 2012) Daytona State College Leo Omega Student Club has won an international award for excellence in community service and youth leadership from Lions Club International. The DeLand Campus-based club competed for the international award with more than 16,000 Leo clubs in 85 countries. This is the first time a club in Florida has won the Leo Award for Excellence, which is based on community service, student leadership development, fundraising and accountability. We have wonderful students willing and able to demonstrate leadership in ways that help those in need, said the club advisor, Dr. Lynn Hawkins. They have discovered how to use academic skills to improve their community. We can see future community leaders right here. Leo Omegas are a result of a service learning component of the Hawkins English Composition class. Hawkins said students find this component of her class so rewarding that nearly 100 of them became Leo Omegas last year. Combined, they have contributed nearly 4,000 hours receiving research projects and community service. Service learning teaches what it calls ethical intelligence by putting a research focus on addressing social problems in the community. Students identify a community need, learn what nonprofits can serve that need, then do extensive academic research to develop project proposals that will solve the problem. A prime example is the Leo Omegas Reading Action Program, led by the Volusia Literacy Council Advisory Board. As part of that program, Hawkins and five of her students recently visited the Chilean Academy in Daytona Beach, where they helped list hundreds of children’s books donated to the school serving more than 140 pregnant teens, teenage mothers, and children in a. from the poorest districts of the cities. The club has collected more than 1,000 books for the school, helping to create the first Florida Lions Club library. From left, Daytona State students Josh Umlauf, James Madges, Ashley Burns, Stefanie Harris and Priyonka Sharum list through books donated to the Chilean Academy library, created by Daytona State College Leo Omega Club. Other club activities that Lions Club International considered in its award for the Daytona State club included three outstanding projects. Proposed by first-year student Cole Mansour, the club created a weekend meal program for children eligible for the free lunch program during the week. Leo Clubs approved the nationwide snack program and Mansour was named Florida Lion of the Year in 2012.

After learning that 27 children were injured and two were killed on their way to and from Volusia County schools, Leo Omega member Darlene Fontanez persuaded George Marks Elementary School in DeLand to approve the Walking School Bus program.

After learning that 27 children were injured and two were killed on their way to and from Volusia County schools, Leo Omega member Darlene Fontanez persuaded George Marks Elementary School in DeLand to approve the Walking School Bus program.

Greg Marsils' research found that Pop Warner football coaches can use special training and equipment to help avoid shocks for young players. Those programs are now in place. The club also conducted food rides, diabetes shows, collections for service dogs, walks for breast cancer, reading lessons for at-risk children, and toy collections for pediatric hospital wards. For students like Priyonka Sharum, who visited the Chilean Academy's children's library, participating in her service learning project not only benefited others, but helped open her eyes to some of the bleak realities in it. which people live. The key thing is for me to understand how many people struggle every day and how important it is for us to help them and care for them, she said. Members of the Leo Omega Club have reached more than 14,000 people and submitted research studies to 28 nonprofit organizations in Volusia County. The Volusia County Lions Club serves as a community partner for the DeLand Campus group. The award for the club will be taken by Hawkins, who is also the head of the anti-bullying projects Reading Action and Lions Quest, at a Lions conference in Homosassa on November 3rd. Lions Clubs International is the largest service organization in the world, with 1.4 million members in 220 countries. ### MORE MANY: Offering more than 100 certificates, associate-level and bachelor's degree programs, Daytona State College has been responding to the education and training needs of the Volusia and Flagler counties and beyond for more than 60 years. The college enrolls nearly 28,000 students a year in its seven teaching locations, with graduates serving in critical areas including healthcare, emergency services, business, education, hospitality, engineering, technology and more. Daytona State has been recognized as a leader in higher education many times, consistently by US News & World Report, which ranks college among the top online Bachelor programs for eight years. The U.S. Department of Education's Center for Affordability and Transparency has ranked the DSC among the 50 most affordable four-year public institutions in the country, with less than half the national average. Community College Week, a leading publication in higher education, continues to feature the college each year in its list of the top 100 producers of associate degrees. And for three years in a row, US News & World Report has ranked DSC among its top online Bachelor programs for Veterans.

