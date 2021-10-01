Nigeria will lift the Twitter ban if certain conditions are met, the President says





However, he said it has been introduced into a “platform to organize, coordinate and execute criminal activities, to spread false news and to promote ethnic and religious sentiments”.

President Buhari said this contributed to the federal government pulling the plug on Twitter in June He added that a committee set up to resolve the dispute agreed that the social networking company should resolve four critical issues before lifting the ban.

“The committee, together with its Technical Team, has engaged with Twitter and addressed a number of key issues. These are: national security and cohesion; registration, physical presence and representation; fair taxation; dispute resolution; and local content; “he said.

“As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to improve the lives of our citizens, respect Nigerian sovereignty, cultural values ​​and promote online security,” the President added.

Strict conditions Some of the conditions Twitter must meet include setting up an on-site office and registering to be taxed by the government, Buhari said. These conditions were previously described in August by the country’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. “We … demanded that, in addition to registering the Nigerian company, Twitter should also be registered with relevant regulatory authorities like NIPDA, like the NCC, the broadcasting commission,” Mohammed said at the time. “.. We demanded that Twitter be mandated to retain local agents assigned to manage its engagement with federal government operations in Nigeria … [and] engage to work with the Federal Internal Revenue Service. “We also proposed to Twitter that we agree on a content conduct code for online content management,” Mohammed said. A Twitter spokesman told CNN, “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to paving the way for the restoration of Twitter for all in Nigeria. Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seen the service reset very quickly. Meanwhile, a Nigerian civil rights group has rejected what it calls the “conditional lifting” of Twitter’s ban. “We reject the ‘conditional’ lifting of the Twitter ban on Nigeria by the Buhari administration,” the Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) group said in a tweet on Friday. “President Buhari must immediately and unconditionally lift the illegal suspension of Twitter and allow Nigerians to freely exercise their right to freedom of expression,” the tweet is read. The Twitter ban came in the days of June after the social media giant deleted a tweet from the President that many considered offensive. In the tweet, President Buhari threatened citizens in the southeast region following attacks on public property. “Many of those who misbehave today are too young to be aware of the devastation and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war will be treated in understand the language they want, “he said, referring to the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, which is estimated to have claimed at least a million lives. According to Netblocks closing cost tool, internet freedom watchdog, the ban has cost Nigeria more than $ 709 million in the last 118 days.

