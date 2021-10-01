Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

The seven-day average of cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are both about 15 percent from a week ago, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

In her most recent seven-day period, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the US had a daily average of approximately:

106,400 cases of COVID-19.

8,300 hospitalizations.

More than 1,476 deaths.

Walensky again called on people to be vaccinated, saying the strokes protect not just the individual but the wider community.

“While we have made tremendous progress in our campaign to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, we still have work to do to ensure that vaccination coverage is high across the country as well,” she said.

The U.S. is on track to double the number of rapid COVID-19 tests on the market in the coming months, said White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.

Health officials have welcomed the news that a pill made by US drugmaker Merck could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of severe COVID-19 contracting, but will not give a timeline when it can be approved by regulators.

“The news of the efficacy of this particular antiviral is definitely very good news,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “The company when it informed us last night, had mentioned that they will submit their data to [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] soon “.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday also announced the country’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for school children, a plan that will have all elementary school students take action after a vaccine receives final approval from US government for different age groups.

The government has fully approved the use of the aCOVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years of age and older, but has only given an urgent authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve a vaccine for that group, the state will require students of grades 7 through 12 in public and private schools to be vaccinated, Newsom’s office said.

-By Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 1:35 p.m. at

What is happening all over Canada

British Columbia is expanding its masking mandate in elementary schools for children in kindergarten to grade 3. Children should wear masks while working at their desks and during school buses.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Jennifer Whiteside, the education minister, made the announcement Friday morning.

“This extra step gives families and parents more security, I think, for the safety of the school environment,

Whiteside said in Vancouver.

The change comes after three school districts in the Vancouver area decided to tighten disguise rules themselves.

Henry had previously resisted calls from parents and teachers to make face masks mandatory for younger students.

-From CBC News, last updated at 2:15 pm ET

LOOK | Disappointment grows over the response of Alberta’s 4th wave: Disappointment grows for the response of the 4th wave of Alberta Albertas are frustrated by the Kenney governments’ response to the fourth wave of the pandemic as hospitals try to keep up with COVID-19 patients. On Thursday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced that all public employees would be required to be fully vaccinated by November 30, but stopped imposing further restrictions. 2:14

What is happening all over the world

Men wearing protective masks make their way into heavy rain in Tokyo on Friday. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

As of early Friday morning, more than 233.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracking Tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.7 million.

INAsia-Pacificthe region, typhoon winds and rain faded what could have been a more festive mood in Tokyo on Friday, as restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol and stay open later after the COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted.

Japan is carefully easing restrictions that have prevailed in most of the nation for nearly six months. New COVID cases in Tokyo reached 200 on Friday, a sharp drop from more than 5,000 a day in August amid a fifth wave driven by the infectious delta variant that brought the medical system to the brink.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has lifted a six-week national blockade as coronavirus cases and deaths fall. However, movement restrictions remain in place.

The blockade on 20 August was extended three times as Sri Lanka faced an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths from the rapid spread of the delta variant. New daily infections have dropped below 1,000 and deaths below 100, from a peak of more than 3,000 cases and 200 deaths in early September.

Despite the end of the blockade on Friday, people are only allowed to go out for work or to buy essentials. Public gatherings are banned and cinemas, schools and restaurants are still closed. Sri Lanka has reported more than 516,000 confirmed cases and 12,847 confirmed deaths.

INAfrica, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has eased restrictions on the lowest level of alarm as the country looks set to open up its economy ahead of the summer holiday season.

Egypt on Thursday received 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States as part of the COVAX initiative, the first batch of a total of five million doses.

INAmericas, beaches and recreation centers have reopened in the Cuban capital after authorities announced it was time to resume outdoor activities, including walks on the Malecon coastal promenade that has long been a gathering place in Havana.

Cuban authorities announced on Wednesday the reopening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon area in Havana. (Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty Images)

Officials say Thursday’s reopening was possible because 90 percent of city residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus and the number of new cases has been declining.

INEurope, about 1,100 doctors and dentists in Italy are currently suspended because they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

President of the National Federation of Physicians Filippo Anelli stressed on Friday that those who are not vaccinated are a minority of the federation’s 460,000 members (less than 1 percent) and indicated “many are currently correcting their status” through vaccination.

INMiddle East, The Israeli Ministry of Health has identified less than 10 cases of heart inflammation following a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine among the millions administered, according to recently published data.

-From the Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 3:15 pm ET