The emergency visa scheme was extended to the main turn by Boris Johnson | Supply chain crisis

The emergency visa scheme was extended to the main turn by Boris Johnson
The Boris Johnson government has made a dramatic turn in trying to save Christmas with a host of urgent extended visas to help alleviate work shortages that have led to empty shelves and queues at gas stations.
The new immigration measures will allow 300 fuel executives to arrive immediately and stay until the end of March, while 100 army executives will take to the streets by Monday, the government announced late Friday.
About 4,700 more food transport drivers will arrive by the end of October and leave by the end of February.
The rules mean the government has withdrawn from lobbying by the fuel and food industries and has expanded some temporary visa schemes beyond Christmas and into the new year.
The move, designed to tackle chronic disruptions in supply chains, is a major change in policy as ministers previously insisted they would not ease immigration rules in response to the crisis.
It comes after Sir Keir Starmer, Labor leader, called for parliament to step down to address fuel and food shortages.
Nearly 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, will be deployed Monday to provide temporary support as part of wider government action to further ease pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV executives.
To help boost fuel reserves, military personnel are now being trained at transport sites across the country, the government said, and from Monday will be on the road distributing fuel supplies.
Overseas fuel transport executives will be allowed to work in the UK immediately and will not be subject to previous barriers, the Cabinet Office said in a statement.
The carriers will find licensed drivers to recruit and submit applications to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which will approve applicants with the required license and a contract to work as a fuel manager, the statement said.
The shortage of 100,000 heavy vehicle (HGV) drivers exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit has also affected the food sector and other industries. The British Retail Consortium has warned that a significant Christmas break was inevitable if the problem was not controlled within days.
The announcement also confirmed that 5,500 poultry workers will arrive by the end of October and will be allowed to stay until the end of this year.
The visas were announced after poultry producers, who had previously relied on work from Eastern Europe, warned of Christmas threats and possible overcrowding on farms due to a shortage of workers.
Supermarkets and restaurants across the UK are expected to import hundreds of thousands of birds from the EU as they were raised less by British farmers.
The Johnsons Brexit campaign was founded by giving the UK more control over immigration and ending free movement.
The Home Office was opposed to adding HGV executives to the official list of absentee professions, but is thought to have been convinced to support a short-term visa scheme.
It is likely that other sectors suffering from job shortages, such as hospitality and social care, will now put pressure on ministers to grant them exemptions as well.
During the Labors party conference in Brighton this week, Starmer called on the government to extend the scheme to six months, describing the former Christmas deadline as not so long.
The government statement insisted it would return to its commitment to training workers in the UK and would no longer rely on the behavior of foreign staff.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Thanks to the great efforts of the industry over the past week, we are seeing persistent signs that the situation at the pumps is slowly improving.
Front-end stock levels in the UK are rising, overseas fuel deliveries are above normal levels and fuel demand is stabilizing.
He added: “We want employers to make long-term investments in the UK workforce instead of relying on overseas work to build an economy with high wages and high skills.
