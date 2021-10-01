Georgia arrests former leader Mikheil Saakashvili





MOSCOW Mikheil Saakashvili, a former Georgian president and once a prominent figure in the politics of post-Soviet countries, was arrested on Friday on charges he called politically motivated after secretly returning to Georgia after eight years in exile. Mr. Saakashvili’s return, like most of his tenure in power, had the benefits of high-stakes political theater. The former president, who had lived in Ukraine, had mocked the Georgian government, which is controlled by his political enemies, for days with hints of a return, including posting pictures of a plane ticket on social media. It was unclear how and when Mr. Saakashvili entered the country despite an arrest warrant that has been extraordinary for years. But he apparently did not arrive at an airport, where he faced a certain arrest. Prior to his arrest on Friday, Mr. Saakashvili had a happy look, posting videos of himself walking in Batumi, a Georgian beach town on the Black Sea. He said he wanted to encourage voting in Saturday’s local elections.

Eventually, police found him in a small apartment on the outskirts of Tbilisi, the capital, where he was staying alone, according to Shota Utiashvili, a senior associate at the Georgia Foundation for Strategic and International Studies and a former official in Mr. Saakashvili government. He knew he would be arrested, but decided to come anyway to support his political party, the United National Movement, before the election, said Mr. Utiashvili. The government was saying: How can you have a party whose leader fears justice? Mr. Utiashvili said. His argument is that he is a coward. He replied, I am not a coward and if you want to arrest me, here I am. By Friday evening, police had transferred Mr Saakashvili to a prison in Rustavi, about 15 kilometers from the capital. His arrest was confirmed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. Mr. Saakashvili led the first wave of anti-authoritarian street uprisings in the former Soviet Union, called color revolutions, and he ruled Georgia as president from 2004 to 2013, a period that included a brief war with Russia. In the politics of the former Soviet states, he was associated with movements that resisted Russian influence.

After resigning, Mr. Saakashvili lived for a time in Brooklyn. He later entered politics in Ukraine after the country’s revolution in 2014 ousted a pro-Russian president. He was among dozens of Georgian politicians who were given senior roles in the Ukrainian government to help review the country’s bureaucracy. For some time, he clashed with the Ukrainian leadership and in 2018 he was arrested on the roof of a building in Kiev, where he had climbed to address supporters and escape the police. The dispute was resolved following a change of government in Ukraine. He served as governor of the city of Odessa, in southern Ukraine, and holds an official position in the Ukrainian government today as head of the Office of Solutions and Simple Results, an agency he created. Back in Georgia, the new government accused him of abuse of office as president and a court in 2018 convicted Mr. Saakashvili in absentia and sentenced him to three years in prison.

