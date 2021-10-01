Alberta issues vaccine QR codes without application, will not replace paper records

The Alberta government has issued a water vaccine passport and QR codes, although the latter cannot be used without an application coming out in a few weeks.

An Alberta Health spokesman said the province’s official application to scan QR vaccine codes is awaiting approval from app stores. It is also said that the water vaccine passport and QR codes are not a substitute for other valid forms of vaccination testing, which have previously been criticized for being easy to falsify.

Albertas can continue to use any existing form of vaccination certificate, including their paper recording by a vaccination provider or a download, screenshot of their vaccination certificate, the spokesman said.

After Alberta’s paper passport for the vaccine was issued, said a cyber security expert the document can be easily edited with Adobe Reader or Photoshop.

The lack of a provincial QR code system has brought other private vaccination certification applications to the forefront.

CBC reported earlier in the vaccine passport application recommended by Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC).

But that app, called Portpass, may be easy to manipulate with false vaccine records and may not securely protect users’ personal information, experts said.

NDP criticizes late launch of applications

On Friday, NDP economic development critic Deron Bilous criticized what he said is a lack of security associated with the use of paper vaccine records.

“This is just a risk to the public and a risk to people’s health,” he said.

He also criticized what he says is the slow spread of the app.

“Today, we know the QR code has been released. The problem is that without the app being able to scan the QR code, it has become useless. And so this is just another example of the frustration Albertasians are feeling,” Bilous said. .

“There is no reason for delays from UCP. Other jurisdictions have already moved forward with this and Alberta is falling behind,” he said.