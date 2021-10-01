CT hospitals are seeing an increase in religious exclusions for COVID vaccines

Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org

At Bristol Health, a small independent health system with 1,800 employees, 98% of workers were vaccinated by the Sept. 15 deadline. But while the hospital mandate to be vaccinated for COVID has pushed most of those previously unvaccinated to get a shot, it has also resulted in an increase in workers receiving religious exemptions.

Bristol approved 46 applications for COVID vaccine exemptions this year, 39 of which were approved for religious reasons. He also granted 26 exemptions for the flu vaccine this year, 23 of which were granted for religious reasons. In short: Bristol has approved almost twice as many religious exemptions for the COVID vaccine as for the flu vaccine.

Unlike businesses in other industries, all hospitals in the state have the unique ability to view influenza vaccinations as a benchmark in exemption applications and approvals. In 2011, the Connecticut Hospital Association recommended that hospitals approve flu vaccine mandates, and all Connecticut hospitals currently have a flu vaccine mandate, said spokeswoman Jill McDonald Halsey.

The comparison between coronavirus and influenza vaccines is not perfect, as the production process may differ in one key aspect: some COVID vaccines are produced using fetal cell lines until Influenza vaccines are not derived from fetal cell linesSome people who oppose abortion on religious grounds have cited the use of fetal cells as a reason not to be vaccinated even in cases of the flu vaccine where the argument has no effect, research has shown.

As they reviewed applications for exemption, hospital executives had to deal with “whether this is a serious religious belief or not against vaccine reluctance,” said Christine Laprise, a human resources and operations executive at Bristol Health.

Bristol is not alone in seeing an increase in applications and approvals for religious exemptions for COVID vaccines. In interviews with The Connecticut Mirror, Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare reported seeing the same trend in their numbers. The Connecticut Hospital Association has also heard anecdotal reports of increasing the number of religious exemptions across boards at Connecticut hospitals, said Paul Kidwell, senior vice president.

Of course, the number of religious exemptions being sought for the COVID vaccine is much greater than the same number of exemptions required for the flu vaccine on an annual basis, he said.

In Yale New Haven, applications for exemptions have increased on both the medical and religious fronts, but more for religious reasons, said Dr. Ohm Deshpande, chief clinical associate at Yale New Haven Health. The criteria for requesting medical exemptions for COVID vaccines are stricter than those existing for religious exemptions, he added.

Officials approved about 600 total exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, many of them religious, while authorizing about 500 total exemptions for the flu vaccine, Deshpande said.

We saw a considerable number of applications, he said. A fair number of them were denied. Of the 855 requests for religious exemptions for COVID vaccines, 449 were approved and 416 were rejected, according to figures provided by spokesman Mark D’Antonio. Yale New Haven did not explain how many of the roughly 500 flu vaccine exemptions were religious or how many were rejected.

Yale New Haven offers an appeal process for those who are denied an exemption, and “a number are passing it,” Deshpande said.

The health system has about 30,000 employees, and 95.83% were partially or completely vaccinated on Tuesday.

At Hartford HealthCare, about 1,000 employees have requested exemptions so far, mostly for religious reasons, said Dr Ajay Kumar, executive vice president and chief clinical officer. Kumar declined to be more specific in an interview on Tuesday as the system’s term had not yet expired.

The number represents an increase from the number of flu exemption requests the system typically sees. In 2020, Hartford HealthCare approved 573 applications for flu exemptions, and 25% were for religious reasons, wrote spokeswoman Tina Varona.

“There is definitely a difference between the exemption requirements for COVID vaccines and the flu vaccine,” Kumar said.

Overall, 98% of the 34,000 employees and contractors were vaccinated at Hartford HealthCare as of Thursday morning.

All three hospitals said they had not noticed any pattern in the positions held by employees seeking religious exemptions.

It was actually surprisingly fairly consistent across the table, Laprise said. From your environmental service staff at an RN to a medical assistant in virtually every field, we had a few individuals who expressed or presented either religious or medical exemptions or chose not to move forward.

Some researchers and health officials are wondering why more employees have sought religious exemptions from the coronavirus vaccine than from the flu vaccine.

Instead of giving up, which most people do not want to do and face unemployment, loss of pensions, loss of health insurance, you expect them to look for holes. So it is not surprising, said Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics at Grossman School of Medicine at New York University.

You would think that anyone who had a religious exemption from a flu vaccine would have a religious exemption from the COVID vaccine, and vice versa, said Ted Doolittle, the state health advocate. You would not expect to see a religious change there.

How do hospitals determine if a belief is sincerely maintained?

Decisions about who gets a religious exemption and who does not are often made by a group of people in a hospital setting, rather than by a single person.

In many cases, a chaplain or other religion-related employee will serve on the panel, along with officials from the human resources department and other administrators.

Applicants are required to describe in writing their sincerely held religious beliefs and how long they have held them. The panel may ask the following questions.

Many of the claims relate to opposing the use of fetal cell lines. In some cases, hospitals have asked if an individual is currently taking medications that have also been developed using those cell lines, Kidwell said. So we went a little deeper into some of the points highlighted by individuals seeking exclusion.

Applicants must be clear and contextual. Exceptions can be denied if the applicant does not “take the time to actually describe the belief or why it is strong,” Kidwell said.

A long sentence application that does not provide any information about the source of the belief, why they believe what they are doing, how long they have kept the belief in this case and why this belief conflicts with vaccination, I think that would be a reason why denied or where the hospital would return and request any additional information, he said.

At Bristol Health, administrators sometimes request a letter from a pastor or other religious official if the applicant belongs to a parish.

“It really is an interactive process to understand if that individual’s faith falls under a serious religious belief, rather than being some kind of opinion or hesitation of the vaccine,” Laprise said. “We have had lawyers who also assist us in that process.”

Objections to vaccination along religious lines may stem from ethical objections to abortion. The Vatican has issued a statements supports vaccination against COVID.

Caplan has little patience for those who cite fetal cells as reasons not to be vaccinated. Almost every over-the-counter medicine and product has been tested on fetal cells, Caplan said. If you really took that objection seriously, if not just to go out to get vaccinated, you would not be able to go to the hospital and you could not go to the pharmacy.

I will say, bluntly, that people are catching straw, Caplan said.

Kidwell said he did not know of any hospitals that are facing challenges under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which protects against discrimination based on religion. Employees who believe they have been wrongly denied an exemption may first go through an in-hospital appeal process.

Overall, religious exclusions probably won’t be the gap some people who oppose vaccination hope it will be, Caplan said.

Employers are asked to adjust their religious beliefs if they do not cause them unnecessary hardship. Housing would be considered a difficulty if it is costly, compromises workplace safety, reduces workplace efficiency, violates the rights of other employees, or requires other employees to do more than their share of work potentially dangerous or severe, according to the U.S. Department of Laborwith

An employer can still reject a religion claim. They should try to shelter you, Caplan said. There may be some jobs where you can work from home and not see anyone, and the employer will keep you, but none of them are in health care.

Exemption health systems should have added precautions to unvaccinated staff, such as weekly testing, Doolittle said. Some hospitals, such as Hartford Hospital, are taking that step.

People are anxious to go to places or take care of people who are not vaccinated, whatever the reason for it, Doolittle said. From the perspective of a vulnerable person, it does not matter if it is a religious exclusion or some other philosophical or political reason for not being vaccinated you want people to be vaccinated. These sites really should have strict masks and testing mandates for anyone who is not vaccinated.