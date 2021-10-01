Business leaders warn against suspending Northern Ireland protocol | Northern Ireland

Business executives have warned Lord Frost that the start of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be a loss-making move.

As Frost prepares to reiterate his threat to suspend the protocol using Article 16 in two appearances in the coming weeks at the Conservative party conference, businesses in Northern Ireland have said such a move would increase legal uncertainty for traders and would hurt the economy.

A group of trade representatives met with Frost in a face-to-face meeting last week at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

They at the meeting said that Frost made it clear that the incitement of Article 16 was under consideration, but that he would not completely reject the protocol. He was very, very inclined to stress that he still needed an international treaty, one said at the meeting.

They said the promotion of Article 16 would have a creepy effect on trade inside and outside Northern Ireland.

Will not convince a single person who is not already supplying NI to do so; that those already trading with NIs may stop supplying NIs because they may be in legal danger as the board rooms will want to comply with the law; and thirdly, EU customers who are buying from Northern Ireland may decide not to do so because they would highly consider it a hassle in legal uncertainty, a business executive told the meeting.

Their warning comes days after the Democratic Unionist party entered into an alliance with three rival parties to fight for substantial changes to the protocol, which has meant new bureaucracies for businesses in the UK selling in Northern Ireland.

They warned of the severe damage it was causing to the local economy and planned to spread that message at a luncheon Monday at the Tory conference in Manchester.

Some sources assume that the incitement of Article 16 would be a political blow, giving the DUP, which has threatened to leave Stormont, the chance to declare victory over the EU and calm trade union anxieties.

Business leaders in Britain in regular meetings with the Cabinet Office and Downing Street representatives question whether the government has the political stomach to trigger Article 16 when it will simply result in deteriorating relations with the EU and end with both the parties will have to re-enter negotiations, albeit on a more formal basis.

The EU is planning to unveil new proposals on the protocol the week after the conference.

A business executive said: These things about Article 16 have to do with messages. They want to convey to the EU that they are serious about Article 16. The only thing they are most afraid of is that the EU will come back with them or leave the proposals and they want a serious negotiation.

But others dismiss this. The UK has been a member of the EU and I know how it works, I know they have to come up with proposals and get approval from the member states. The EU will not present a committed act and Lord Frost knows this, the political insider said.

EU Brexit commissioner Maro Efovi told senior MEPs on Wednesday he would be ready to present a package of proposals to the UK in 10 days. It is understood that while the UK government is still seeking a comprehensive renegotiation of the protocol, they will not reject the ideas when the efovi comes out.

Both sides have been in close contact and Whitehall believes Brussels has been more engaged since it published its command document in July defining the UK position.

Both sides consider the end of the year as the deadline to find a compromise. But neither party is sure to avoid a new relationship crisis.

EU sources said they believed the promotion of Article 16 was a matter of when, not if.

A public brawl from sources in Brussels is expected to erupt in late November, once the Cop26 event in Glasgow is over. There is zero appetite to change the mandate and renegotiate and then move through the ratification of a new protocol, an EU diplomat said.