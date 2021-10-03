The small plane crashes near Milan, killing everyone on board





A small plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan on Sunday and its six passengers and two crew members all died, Italian authorities said. Police authorities said there were three Romanian nationals on board, two French, a Canadian and two Italians, but declined to reveal their identities. Italian news media reported that one passenger was a little boy and that the pilot was a Romanian billionaire on holiday with his family and friends. The Italian Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority could not be reached for comment immediately, but the country’s air traffic controller, ENAV, said it lost radio and radar contact with the plane minutes after taking off. No one was killed on the ground, Italian firefighters said. The plane was heading to the Italian island of Sardinia when it crashed early Sunday afternoon south of Milan, minutes after taking off from Milan Linate Airport, Italian firefighters said in a statement. The impact set fire to a number of cars parked nearby, but the road was deserted at the time.

Residents of the area told Italian television that they heard the engines of the stopped plane and saw the fire, before watching the plane sink into a two-story building that was undergoing restoration. I saw something flying in the air, and then a loud noise; it was very scary, said Andrea Speciale, 19, a student, for the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in a television interview. He was already flying low when he became a dove and crashed. Another witness, owner of a pizza restaurant in San Donato Milanese, the city where the plane crashed, told the Adnkronos news agency that he heard a loud noise and walked out of his shop, then saw the bodies of a young boy and a adults on earth. Police footage from the scene showed cars still on fire and a long pipe of smoke coming from the ruined facade of the building, a warehouse with several office spaces belonging to the public transport company Milan. Firefighters were taking the scattered components of the small plane to a large area that was surrounded by authorities. The neighborhood features an urban mix of apartment buildings, large office spaces and warehouses near a metro terminal.

Authorities were still trying to determine what happened, but said the trajectory of the planes appeared to suggest that the pilot had tried to deviate and return to the airport immediately after flying over the local aircraft base and densely populated areas southeast of Milan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/03/world/europe/plane-crash-milan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos