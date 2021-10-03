White House lifts international travel ban | tidings





The Biden administration has announced plans to lift the ban on international travel to the U.S. for foreigners who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The ban, first approved by the Trump administration in January 2020, prevents travel from 33 countries, including members of the European Union, India, China, Brazil, South Africa and Iran. As vaccination rates rise globally, with more than six billion doses of vaccine being administered worldwide, ending the 18-month closure of the closed border is a step towards reopening and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Starting in early November, foreign nationals will be able to enter the U.S. as long as they have complete vaccination evidence and a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel. While no quarantine period will be required upon arrival in the US, the CDC will require airlines to obtain passenger contact information as part of a new contact tracking system to limit the spread of travel-related COVID-19 . The new regulations allow unvaccinated Americans to travel back to the US as long as they have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the flight and are tested again after landing. The lifting of the ban will revive the US tourism industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic. Expenditures from international travel decreased by 79% in 2020, leading to job and income losses. It will also allow families separated by international borders to be reunited after a year and a half of separation. Opening trips for EU members will serve to ease tensions between the US and Europe. The travel ban is among several issues under discussion at the UN General Assembly this week, and US European allies have long called for the ban to be lifted. The reopening of transatlantic travel is hoped to improve the Biden administration’s relations with Europe. The new regulations are the latest in a series of legislative actions by the Biden administration to encourage vaccinations. More than half of the American population is fully vaccinated and vaccinations are growing rapidly in the EU. Travelers from countries that were not on the banned list, who currently do not need to be vaccinated to fly to the US, will also be affected by the new legislation, as they too will have to be vaccinated in November to enter the country. While the new regulations allow a significant number of Europeans to resume travel to the US, they ban many travelers from parts of the world where vaccination rates are lowest, including Africa and many parts of Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. Vaccine reluctance and lack of access to these areas will prevent large numbers of foreign nationals from entering the US The Biden administration has provided an overview of the updated international travel policy, but some details of the new protocols have not yet been published. These include details of the contact tracking system and the process by which foreigners will prove they have been vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.villanovan.com/news/white-house-lifts-ban-on-international-travel/article_fee71a26-247b-11ec-bdc8-dfe16c5000e6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos