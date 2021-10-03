‘No time to die”s the $ 100 million international box office





James Bond is rocking things in the international box office. “No Time to Die,” 007’s latest adventure that doubles as Daniel Craig’s final appearance as a British smart spy, kicked off overseas with a whopping $ 119 million from 54 overseas markets. Universal Pictures, which is releasing the film internationally, notes that “No Time to Die” is Hollywood’s first pandemic release that generates more than $ 100 million without China. Notable at night because China has recently strengthened its position as the world’s largest film market, while US participation was secured during COVID-19, and the country could be created or demolished for budget pit tents. gave me. (“No Time to Die” cost $ 250 million to produce and at least $ 100 million to promote on a global scale.) Even before “No Time to Die” hit China on October 29, the long-running spy series is off for a strong start. The film will be screened in 15 other international territories in the coming days, including France (October 6), Russia (October 7) and North America (October 8). The Bond franchise is hugely popular across the basin, so it is no surprise that “No Time to Die” reached its largest three-day total in the UK and Ireland, generating $ 25.6 million over the weekend. In 21 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany ($ 14.7 million) and Hong Kong ($ 2.9 million), “No Time to Die” resulted in the best debut for a pandemic release. Ticket sales are particularly noticeable because, so far, they have been comparable to its latest franchise predecessor, the 2015 Specter ($ 123 million international debut) and the 2012 Skyfall (109 million). debut dollars internationally). When it comes to the acclaimed series, “No Time to Die” had the best box office revenues in 24 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Spain. The 25th registration in the Bond franchise was originally scheduled for April 2020, but as a result of the pandemic, its release date was delayed several times. There was a rumor that, like many high-profile films, “No Time to Die” could have avoided a traditional release and debuted on demand at the same time — rumors that Bond supports Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have long been denied. After a strong start in the international box office, film supporters – EON Productions, RR Broccoli, MGM and Universal Pictures – seem to be pleased with their decision to hold “No Time to Die” exclusively in cinemas. “It was a great team effort from everyone,” Universal International Distribution president Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said in a statement. Universal is releasing the film internationally and MGM is distributing the film in North America. “The filmmakers offered an extraordinary film and we are very proud to have played a role in this result with MGM and EON. Barbara Brokoli has been a great supporter of the theatrical experience and it is very gratifying to see the film reaching such heights during the pandemic . ” Cary Joji Fukunaga (“The Real Crime”) directed “There Is No Time to Die.” The returning cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright, while newcomers to the espionage franchise include Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Male Magnussen. Elsewhere in the box office, Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” opened in Russia with $ 13.8 million. The film debuted this weekend in North America at $ 90.1 million, a pandemic record, and will continue its overseas distribution in the coming weeks. In another historic coffin, the Warner Bros. big-budget science shoot. “Dune” has crossed the figure of 100 million dollars internationally before its premiere in the US on October 8.

