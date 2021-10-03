Bidens’ decisions in Afghanistan forced planes to leave empty-handed as they abandoned more than 100,000 Afghans

The planes repeatedly left Kabul with empty seats during the evacuation, however more than 100 Americans and it is likely that over 100,000 Afghan allies were eventually stranded in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials barred many Afghans destined with credible documents, including some U.S. residents, from boarding planes, while others who had not been verified were allowed, international aid experts told Fox News.

“The mistakes were being made by people with good intentions, but they were acting in very difficult circumstances,” John Sifton, Asia Defense Director for Human Rights Watch, told Fox News.

Kabul airport was flooded with people trying to flee the country, causing severe chaos that prompted US officials to make mistakes when reviewing documents, international aid experts told Fox News.

“The U.S. government did not have a plan to do that,” International Stability Operations Association President Howie Lind told Fox News. “It just turned out to be a coincidence that some came in, some didn’t.”

President Bidens’ orders, along with the sudden capture of the Taliban from Afghanistan, were the main factors that led to the rush, according to experts.

And since the airlift ended, there have been reports that male refugees have sexually abused child brides, possibly married at the last minute in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Others were evacuated after evacuation as potentially unsuitable for entry into the US, with some unresolved at military bases abroad.

Many abandoned Afghan allies, meanwhile, are hiding from the Taliban.

“This is a prime example of what it looks like when we don’t have a game plan, when we do it quickly and freely,” Republican Yvette Herrell, a New Mexico Republican, told Fox News.

Addresses directly to the Commander-in-Chief

Two major decisions by Biden, combined with the sudden capture of Kabul by the Taliban, led to hasty and ensuing chaos at the city airport: failure to devise a plan to evacuate possible Taliban targets and abandon Bagram Air Base .

Herrell said the chaos “directly shows the commander-in-chief, the lack of leadership, the lack of a game plan.”

Representative Peter Meijer, who traveled to Kabul by air, said Biden has repeatedly ignored groups of veterans urging the administration to devise a plan to evacuate Afghan translators who risk their lives by helping the U.S. military fight the Taliban.

“These are tens of thousands of individuals we should have evacuated since April when a bipartisan group of my colleagues in the House asked the administration to clear the backlog,” the Michigan Republican told Fox News.

An evacuation is unlikely to take precedence as the administration believed the takeover of the Taliban would not be immediate, Daniel Runde, vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Fox News.

“There was also an assumption that we could take our sweet time,” Runde told Fox News. “There was also an ambivalence in the Biden administration.”

He also said the administration saw the need to keep experienced Afghans in governing the country.

“If everyone left Afghanistan, who would run the country?” Tha Runde. “We need people to lead the government, provide services and fight the war.”

“Do we really want all these people to go out?” he continued.

After all, this meant that a considerable number of people were desperately desperate to leave Afghanistan as soon as it became clear that the Taliban would take Kabul.

“Air transport was happening faster than anyone expected,” Sifton told Fox News. “While many people predicted the collapse, imminent collapse, I think the speed surprised almost everyone, maybe even the Taliban.”

Since the U.S. abandoned Bagram, the Taliban swept across the country meant Kabul airport was the only realistic means of escape, given the dangers associated with land routes, as previously reported by Fox News.

Bagram “would have been the easiest way to evacuate American citizens as well as allies, “Lind told Fox News.

“With the fall of Kabul on August 15, it just turned into a mass hysteria there with people trying to get out,” he said.

Tragedy almost every hour

U.S. officials consequently faced a rush of people seeking evacuation as they tried to keep up with the ever-changing lists of approved names for air transportation, according to international aid experts.

“What was happening was the typical chaos of a bureaucracy under the pressure of the Great Depression,” Sifton told Fox News. “People at checkpoints had not slept well for days, could not read names properly or read the name as an adjective.”

As a result, some legal evacuations were stopped by the planes, while others that had not been approved were allowed, according to Sifton and Lind.

“There were random people who went through what was not cleaned and then others who were cleaned could not pass,” Lind told Fox News. “It was just chaos.”

And Sifton said, “There were tragedies almost every hour of every day. Not just those documented the tragedies of people getting on planes, but the small tragedies of people with documents not being accepted or families being separated and some people being accepted and others not.”

The rush of people also created challenges for people trying to escape.

Even after crossing Taliban checkpoints, future evacuees had to “overcome hordes and crowds,” which “sometimes took people hours, sometimes days, to be able to push themselves ahead of these chaotic lines.” “. Meijer told Fox News.

“While there are gunshots on them, the Taliban are trying to disperse individuals, or people were crushed to death in that crowd, people who are collapsing due to heat, dehydration,” he continued. “It was an incredibly dangerous and chaotic scenario.”

“If you had new family members, if you were not in a position where you could wait for days or walk through that crowd or if you were given contradictory instructions the actual verification phase at the gate became very challenging to ‘ was achieved, “said Meijer.

Moreover, the crowd at the airport made him a key target for the ISIS-K attack.

“We were told early before the evacuation began that they had seen every possible scenario,” Herrell told Fox News. “They clearly did not. If they had, we would not have 13 Golden Star families for no reason.”

The planes took off with empty seats

The mistakes of US officials meant that Afghans with minimal control were sent by plane, while others who had already been verified, including US residents holding green cards, were barred from leaving.

“There was no chance to show up,” Runde said. “It was a chaotic process.”

“There will be a small handful of bad apples,” he added, noting that the fact that they have been caught shows that verification is working.

A single anonymous source told Politico in august, 705 out of over 120,000 evacuees were special visa holders, who would have been checked in advance. The Department of Defense denied the allegation, but did not give its own breakdown.

Customs and Border Protection, as well as other US agencies, were investigating reports that elderly men sexually abused their minor wives. Yahoo! Reported news September 8th. The CBP believes the families organized the weddings to evacuate the children.

In addition, more than 40 Afghans were identified as potential national security threats, The Washington Post reported September 10 early in the verification process.

Some cases can be fake flags, such as when a refugee has the same name as a current security risk, according to Meijer, a Michigan Republican. Those cases can be cleared quickly by comparing other information, such as their ages.

However, Meijer and Herrell both sent separate letters to the Biden administration asking for more information about the verification process for Afghan refugees.

Moreover, an investigation was recently launched into a refugee complex in Herrells district shortly after her interview with Fox News after a soldier said Afghans sexually assaulted her.

Raising Afghans to rigorous control poses another challenge: What to do with refugees deemed unfit to enter the US?

Sifton said they should be allowed to enter America if US officials lose the flag, as long as they are not a security threat.

“There will be such cases and there will be hard truths about what to do in those cases,” he told Fox News. “If it was a mistake on the part of the United States, you should eat it.”

“Provided they are not like a security risk or anything, I think the United States should accept someone because they have nowhere else to go,” he added.

But others may need to relocate to nations willing to accept such refugees, according to international aid experts. After all, there may be some Afghans trapped endlessly at U.S. military bases abroad as officials decide what can be done with them.

In other cases, Afghans were mistakenly left behind.

An Arlington, Virginia resident visiting his hometown, for example, could not outrun the crowds. Two of his children were almost violated.

“What does this green card mean?” Javed Habibi, who was in contact with the US government during the evacuation, told the Associated PressWith “Nothing. They did nothing.”

He and his family, including a US-born girl, were trapped after the US completed its withdrawal.

The Biden administration has said many Americans left in Afghanistan stood behind voluntarily. However, many remained because family members, sometimes elderly or ill, could not be transported by air with them.

“The planes took off with empty seats repeatedly,” Sifton told Fox News. “So it was not the case that it was like turning you around because there was not enough space. That was not what was happening.”

There were people who stayed “because they could not leave non-citizen family members behind,” he added. “Morally, they just couldn’t do it.”

As the US completed its air transport efforts, it became clear that many Afghans targeted by the Taliban would be left behind.

“President Biden did not start the war, but we are not doing a good job of completing it as this evacuation is happening,” Lind told Fox News.