Tetchy Boris tries to reduce absences as blows on Brexit road | John Crace

Rrejoice Queue at gas stations. Food shortages. The price of gas is rising. If you thought they were a sign of the destruction of the country, then think again. They are actually an indicator of how well things are going. Instead of complaining about people buying oil in a panic, we should be excited, so many want to make sure they have enough fuel to take them to the HGV training center. Same with empty supermarket shelves. A symbol of how much everyone is eating now. As for the increase in the price of gas? Maybe it would be better to ignore them as they do not fully fit the new normal. One more distant thing.

Not that Boris Johnson seemed so excited that he was given the opportunity to explain how everything would be fully planned in the Andrew Marr show at the traditional leaders’ interview on the first day of the Conservative party conference. On the contrary, he seemed weak and defensive, as is so often these days. His self-confidence is a thin paper veneer that can not disguise a man without self-esteem.

Or awareness, for that matter. It’s hard to say if he’s just a pathological liar these days or if he just has a desperate need to reconstruct reality to accommodate his narcissism. Earlier that day he was photographed going for a run with a white shirt and black walking shoes. Now we have to admit that maybe he is not just a weird weird player, but someone who has a breakdown before our eyes

I get looked very confused. Not only had the Road Transport Association written to the prime minister warning of the problems in June their letter had been ignored, but almost everything Boris was saying was total doggybollox. He talked about free work abroad which was not the solution, seemingly unaware that his government had offered short-term emergency visas. Anyone who wanted a Christmas dinner was advised to go abroad to buy a mechanically recovered turkey.

Wages were not in line with inflation either, there was no hint of a pay rise for public sector employees apparently doctors and nurses had to be trained as truck drivers, assuming they could get ahead of the ranks of Germans living in The UK, who had also been invited to try life on the streets and taxes were now at their highest stable levels of peace. Most people were not getting richer. They were breaking down more and more.

After first trying to claim that truck driver and food shortages were a global problem Marr was quick to challenge him to what Boris then made a turn. We should be proud that things are so embarrassing because they were problems with teething on the way to a glorious Brexit future. There was definitely a small press on the side of the Brexit bus, warning that there would be several bumpy years until the UK became a high-profit, full-time economy. It was just that the print was so small that no one had managed to read it.

Most curious of all was Johnsons’ analysis of labor shortages in the agricultural industry, which would result in the imminent breeding of 120,000 pigs. Oh they, he said. The thing for them was that they would die anyway. Thus they can also be burned on the farm and saved from slaughter. If people cared so much, they could just go out in a field and have their own roast pork. From farm to fork, missing all intermediaries. It was what pigs would have loved. Like everyone who would jump on the waiting lists for cancer. It is much better to die in pursuit of a difficult ideological Brexit than to live with some kind of compromise.

In such cases it is hard to believe that Boris is prime minister. But luckily he had the conference himself to remind us why. Because the talent group within the Conservative party is extremely low. A set of single synapses that require another that you can contact. This year the Conservatives have gone for a reduced auditorium of several hundred seats and even then none of the cabinet can fill the hall. Party believers are brighter than those who represent them.

The first was the newly ousted Oliver Dowden, who tried to claim he was excited to be the new party chairman. He came down in stony silence and became more and more desperate as those inside the room could hear the noise outside and realized that everyone else was passing better than them. Then you will have more fun in line for gasoline.

Dowden, whose natural person is a madman in a third-class hotel restaurant, tried to create a little emotion by declaring war smart I wonder what he would have done with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, refusing to appear on a DCMS panel because all speakers were male and ended up saying the Conservatives would win the next election because his co-chairman, Ben Elliot, would whistle a lot of money. Drawing attention to Elliot, who is at the center of a cash access scandal, did not seem the brightest move. But then Oliver is not the sharpest mind.

Next was the new foreign secretary, Liz Truss. In conservative polls, she regularly comes first in popularity ratings, and copying existing trade deals is an underrated talent, but her ability to lose audience precedes her. It is fair to say that public speaking is not one of her main skills: she acts as a presenter of shopping channels in the cemetery shift and approaches every speech as if English were a third language. Liz managed to blur her way through a fundamental jealousy, not to mention the EU, it was her mantra and the irony of her countries insisting on meeting their international obligations when the UK is threatening to drop the deal of Northern Ireland for Brexit that she had signed seemed to bypass it. completely Then most things do. Her speech was so bad that no one especially she realized it was over. She checked briefly to see if a page was missing before wandering silently.

The closest she came to reality was the promise to strike at the dumb for Britain. Boris should feel so proud of his cabinet. Workers traditionally sing the Red Flag at its conference. To the Conservatives it was shit and we know we are.