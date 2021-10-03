Victoria: Melbourne breaks the Buenos Aires record as the most closed city in the world





The Victorian capital has officially achieved a world record as the most closed city in the entire globe since the beginning of the pandemic with infection rates rising to unwanted high levels.

Melbourne has officially become the most closed city in the world – surpassing the record set by the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires in 245 days. As of Sunday 20:00, the state capital has officially endured 246 days of restricted movement over six blockades since March 30, 2020. Block 1: March 30 to May 12, 2020 – 43 days

March 30 to May 12, 2020 – 43 days Block 2: July 8 to October 27, 2020 – 111 days

July 8 to October 27, 2020 – 111 days Block 3: 12 – 17 February 2021 – 5 days

12 – 17 February 2021 – 5 days Block 4: May 27 – June 10, 2021 – 14 days

May 27 – June 10, 2021 – 14 days Block 5: 15 – 27 July 2021 – 12 days

15 – 27 July 2021 – 12 days Block 6: August 5 – October 26, 2021 – 82 days Dublin, Ireland was in second place with 227 days and London, UK, at 201 days. But while most cities around the world have been freed from blockade laws, Melbourne’s home stay restrictions will remain in place until the state hits 70 percent of double-hits with a COVID-19 vaccine. This means Melburnians can spend a total of 267 days in closure before the restrictions are lifted, which is projected to be around October 26th. When the state reaches the 80 per cent double dose, around Nov. 5, more restrictions will be lifted including up to 10 in-house and 30-out visitors, bars, clubs and entertainment venues to reopen with a capacity limit . Prime Minister Daniel Andrews on Thursday hinted that the roadmap and final restrictions could be reassessed if residents continue to break the rules. “So we should not review any of our roadmap objectives at this stage. And I do not want to do that. I want to hit them,” he said. “What I’m saying to every Victorian is if we continue to see this kind of behavior we will continue to see these numbers. It’s not about a day. If you take this every day, every day for a week, all “Suddenly you are putting inevitable pressure on all sorts of different systems, most notably our public hospital system.” The state recorded 1,220 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three deaths – a slight drop from Saturday’s record of 1,488 cases and from 1,143 cases on Friday. The results came from more than 71,200 tests taken, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,785.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/melbourne-passes-buenos-aires-record-as-the-worlds-most-lockeddown-city/news-story/c59ca9114ea99c930eca57568cd2df35 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos