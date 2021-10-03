International
Trudeau apologizes after passing First Nation reconciliation ceremony for Tofino trip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the head of a first nation in Kamloops, BC for not attending that community’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony despite being in Tofino last Thursday.
The prime minister telephoned Tk’emlps Nation chief Roseanne Casimir and offered her apologies yesterday, Trudeaus’s office said on Sunday. He also discussed the way forward and told the boss he hopes to visit her community soon.
Read more:
Trudeau spends first day of truth and reconciliation in Tofino on holiday, opposing itinerary
The First Nation community had twice invited Trudeau to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but the prime minister flew to Tofino, BC, on September 30 and spent part of it vacationing with family.
Global News filmed the prime minister walking along a beach.
The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the holidays in a statement sent to Global News last Thursday.
Yes the prime minister is spending time in Tofino with the family for a few days, wrote Trudeaus spokesman.
And, after his participation in the latter [Wednesday] the nightly ceremonies marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, he is speaking today to residential school survivors from across the country.
Trudeau’s trip sparked criticism from local leaders who said it was disrespectful to him not to attend events in honor of the survivors.
In an interview with The West Blocks Mercedes Stephenson Sunday, National Assembly Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the Assembly of First Nations said that the words and actions of governments should be approximate.
It’s very painful: National Chief Archibald on Prime Minister Tofino’s vacation
They talk about commitment to our children and the way forward. Yet they fought us in court for years, they fought our children in court. So you can not do two things at once, said Archibald.
When the Prime Minister talks about reconciliation, please do not go on holiday on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Attend an event the day before, not the day before. That would be more in line with his true commitment to reconciliation.
Trudeau has not yet visited the burial site of the former Kamloops residential school, where up to 215 bodies were discovered earlier this year.
The findings sparked weeks of mourning across Canada. There were seen hundreds of small shoes and stuffed animals placed near the Centennial Flame in the Parliament Code, as well as in other places across the country to honor the lives of children who never returned from residential schools.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the UN Union of Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) said the prime minister’s actions were a slap in the face to the families of residential school victims.
Read more:
Trudeau Tofino vacations more evidence that he does not care about indigenous rights, says lawyer
The prime minister has spoken on many occasions about the need for reconciliation and said it was a priority with this government, Filip said.
However, when faced with the main opportunity to demonstrate national leadership in this matter, he arrogantly turns to the indigenous children and goes to Tofino for vacation.
Trudeau has no respect, Philip said. He is completely consumed by his arrogance and his delusional sense of self-importance.
– With files from Rachel Gilmore of Global News and The Canadian Press
The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8239654/trudeau-apology-first-nation-reconciliation-tofino/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]