Trudeau apologizes after passing First Nation reconciliation ceremony for Tofino trip

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the head of a first nation in Kamloops, BC for not attending that community’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony despite being in Tofino last Thursday.

The prime minister telephoned Tk’emlps Nation chief Roseanne Casimir and offered her apologies yesterday, Trudeaus’s office said on Sunday. He also discussed the way forward and told the boss he hopes to visit her community soon.

The First Nation community had twice invited Trudeau to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but the prime minister flew to Tofino, BC, on September 30 and spent part of it vacationing with family.

Global News filmed the prime minister walking along a beach.

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the holidays in a statement sent to Global News last Thursday.

Yes the prime minister is spending time in Tofino with the family for a few days, wrote Trudeaus spokesman.

And, after his participation in the latter [Wednesday] the nightly ceremonies marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, he is speaking today to residential school survivors from across the country.

Trudeau’s trip sparked criticism from local leaders who said it was disrespectful to him not to attend events in honor of the survivors.

In an interview with The West Blocks Mercedes Stephenson Sunday, National Assembly Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the Assembly of First Nations said that the words and actions of governments should be approximate.

















They talk about commitment to our children and the way forward. Yet they fought us in court for years, they fought our children in court. So you can not do two things at once, said Archibald.

When the Prime Minister talks about reconciliation, please do not go on holiday on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Attend an event the day before, not the day before. That would be more in line with his true commitment to reconciliation.

Trudeau has not yet visited the burial site of the former Kamloops residential school, where up to 215 bodies were discovered earlier this year.

The findings sparked weeks of mourning across Canada. There were seen hundreds of small shoes and stuffed animals placed near the Centennial Flame in the Parliament Code, as well as in other places across the country to honor the lives of children who never returned from residential schools.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the UN Union of Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) said the prime minister’s actions were a slap in the face to the families of residential school victims.

The prime minister has spoken on many occasions about the need for reconciliation and said it was a priority with this government, Filip said.

However, when faced with the main opportunity to demonstrate national leadership in this matter, he arrogantly turns to the indigenous children and goes to Tofino for vacation.

Trudeau has no respect, Philip said. He is completely consumed by his arrogance and his delusional sense of self-importance.

– With files from Rachel Gilmore of Global News and The Canadian Press

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience.