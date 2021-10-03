Jordans King among leaders accused of amassing Secret Property Empire





GAZA CITY Jordan’s King Abdullah II came under increasing scrutiny on Sunday after an alliance of international news organizations reported that he was among several world leaders to use secret offshore accounts to amass and overseas property hiding their wealth. King was accused of using shell companies registered in the Caribbean to buy 15 properties, with a collective value of more than $ 100 million, in Southeast England, Washington, DC and Malibu, Caliph. The acquisitions were not illegal, but their exposure sparked double standards: Jordan’s prime minister, appointed by the king, announced in 2020 a crackdown on corruption involving the targeting of citizens who used shell companies to disguise their overseas investments . Jordanian royal court declined to comment to The New York Times, but King Abdullah’s lawyers told International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, who published the report, that his foreign properties were bought exclusively with his personal property and not public funds. The allegations against King Abdullah were part of a major investigation, known as the Pandora Papers, conducted by the ICIJ in partnership with more than a dozen international media outlets, including The Washington Post and The Guardian. Based on leaks of nearly 12 million files from 14 offshore companies, the investigation found that King Abdullah was among 35 current and former leaders, as well as more than 300 public officials who used offshore shell companies. open to disguise their wealth and hide the transfer of that wealth overseas.

The documents do not necessarily show wrongdoing, but are considered important because they reveal the extent to which some political leaders have been able to evade paying taxes on their wealth and evade public responsibility and control. Minutes after the reports were published, Jordanians said the ICIJ website appeared to be blocked in the country, an indication that the monarchy was concerned about the consequences of the revelations at a delicate time for the country and its king. Although the kingdom is seen by Western allies as a key partner in the campaign against extremist groups, a base in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and an island of stability in a troubled region, it has been troubled by internal conflicts in recent months. Misuse of public money, high unemployment and perceived mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic have angered the population and increased frustration with the royal family. There have been major problems in recent months, a crisis in the bureaucratic system, deaths from the coronavirus, a crisis in the royal family, said Amer Al Sabaileh, a Jordanian political analyst. Now comes this very delicate issue that affects all Jordanians.

Six months ago, King Abdullah placed his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, under house arrest after accusing the prince of plotting against him. The king pardoned the prince, who had previously shamed the king by speaking out against government corruption, but a court later imprisoned two of the princes suspected of collaborating. In recent months, King Abdullah has sought to strengthen his position by underscoring his credibility as a Western ally and a key player in Middle East diplomacy; he recently met with President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, after several years of troubled relations with their predecessors. But just as it seems King Abdullah had turned his head, the new discoveries could be an incentive for people to get back on the road, said Mr. Al Sabaileh. King Abdullah is among dozens of current and former leaders whose overseas investments were exposed. Other leaders included Russian President Vladimir V., whose ex-boyfriend was found to have bought an apartment in Monaco; Prime Minister Andrej Babis of the Czech Republic, who reportedly bought property in the south of France using a complicated offshore structure; President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, who sold a London mansion on the Crown Estate, a property officially owned by Queen Elizabeth II; and Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, who evaded taxes worth more than $ 400,000 when he and his wife Cherie took over a property in London by buying the offshore company that owned it. The mechanism was legal and Ms Blair, who used the property as an office for her legal consultancy, told the BBC that the Blairs had bought the building only through the offshore company at the request of the sellers.

