Afghanistan on the brink of socio-economic collapse, says senior EU diplomat





Afghanistan is facing a breakdown in its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Sunday. Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to meet the conditions that would enable more international aid, wrote Josep Borrell in a blog post. “Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is expected, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security,” Borrell wrote. Food prices in the country have risen more than 50 percent since the Taliban took power in August, as the freezing of $ 9 billion in Afghan assets held in foreign central bank reserves and the withdrawal of foreign revenue spurred inflation. The Afghan banking system is largely paralyzed, with people unable to withdraw money, while the country’s health system, which was heavily dependent on foreign aid, is close to collapse, according to Borrell. “If the situation continues and with the approach of winter, it risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe,” he wrote, adding that it could trigger mass migration to neighboring states. The 27-nation EU has stepped up its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, but stopped its development aid, a move taken by other countries and the World Bank. The EU’s response to the crisis will depend on the behavior of the new Afghan authorities, Borrell said, and any resumption of relations will require compliance with conditions, including human rights. Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics “This requires above all that the Taliban take steps that will enable the international community to help the Afghan people,” he said, adding that female staff from international agencies should be able to do their job. Members of the Taliban force patrol a road in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. JORGE SILVA / Reuters Widespread reports of human rights abuses and the expulsion of girls from schools have fueled optimism that the Taliban’s approach has changed since it began running Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. Borrell met with Qatari officials last week in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Taliban have a representation. He said Qatar’s contacts with the Taliban were aimed at mitigating their behavior and called on Doha to use its contacts with them to ensure that the “worst case scenario” for Afghanistan is avoided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/afghanistan-verge-socio-economic-collapse-european-union-s-top-diplomat-n1280639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos