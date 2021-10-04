‘Pandora Papers’ details offshore banking network used by ultra richExBulletin

International
A massive investigation by more than 600 journalists across the globe sheds new light on the dark world of offshore banks and powerful elites using the system to their advantage.
Exhibitions, called “Pandora Newspaper, “shows how the rich of the world hide their money and assets from the authorities, their creditors and the public using a network of lawyers and financial institutions that promise secrecy.
It is built on an amount of 11.9 million records leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which in turn shared them with partner media outlets such as Washington Post AND Guardian to assist in conducting large-scale investigation.
“These are secret, confidential documents from offshore tax havens and offshore specialists working to help wealthy, powerful, and sometimes criminal individuals establish companies or beliefs in a way that often helps or darkens assets. or in some cases even tax evasion, “senior ICIJ journalist Will Fitzgibbon told NPR Weekend All things consideredwith
The explosive global investigation can be a lot to deal with, so we have highlighted some key conclusions:
Tax havens are legal, but they can be used for illegal (or unpleasant) purposes
According to the authors, the term “offshore bank” was originally coined to refer to the island nations with weak finance laws that allowed people to hide their wealth.
But now it refers to countries outside the country of origin of a person where they can shelter their money without having to abide by the rules where they live.
The list includes some places you might not expect. Financial services companies appearing in the Pandora Papers do business in Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Singapore, Cyprus, Switzerland, as well as in US states, including South Dakota and Delaware.
Offshore accounts are not necessarily illegal. Many of the companies that responded to journalists’ requests for comment said they had not violated any law.
But account holders can use offshore trusts and shell companies for illegal purposes, such as to evade taxes or to finance criminal enterprises.
The leak implicated many world leaders
King Abdullah II, who rules Jordan, spent more than $ 100 million on abundant property in the US and Europe as his country plunged deeper into political turmoil. The Washington Post reportedwith
A woman suspected of being in a long-term relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin became the owner of a costly apartment in Monaco, a few days after she is said to have given birth to his child, the newspaper was also foundwith
They were two of more than 300 current and former politicians appearing in the Pandora Papers, reporters said.
Among them are 14 sitting heads of state, including the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
“At a time when politicians routinely rise to the stage and say they are committed to accountability, what Pandora Papers shows is that the same people who can, if they want, help overcome secrecy instead are participants. in that system, “Fitzgibbon said.
Even after the Panama Papers, offshore banks remain a lucrative industry
When the Panama Papers investigation was published five years ago, some thought it would lead to offshore banking reforms that would make it harder for people to hide their assets.
Instead, the Pandora Papers investigation reveals that the rich simply found new ways to hide their money and avoid control.
The leaked documents contain details on more than 29,000 offshore bank accounts, twice as many as the number exhibited by the Panama Papers in 2016.
The data show that those involved in offshore banks were also concerned and sought to avoid another leak of confidential information on the Panama Papers scale.
South Dakota is an offshore tax haven? yes
One of Pandora Papers’ most surprising findings is the explosive growth of offshore banks within the US
In particular, South Dakota and Nevada are among the U.S. states that have “enacted financial secrecy laws that rival those of offshore jurisdictions,” the reporters found.
Documents show that foreign leaders and their family members used US-based beliefs to deposit personal wealth.
However, many of the country’s richest citizens, like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk, do not show up at the Pandora Papers.
Reporters said the experts told them it could happen because they use offshore financial services firms that were not involved in the Pandora Document leak, or because the ultra-rich pay such low U.S. tax rates that they feel less need to hide finances abroad.
