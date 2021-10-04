International
Military aid for Alberta to arrive Monday; doctors say the provincial “ceasefire” is a more influential step
Critical care nurses will arrive in Alberta on Monday – reinforcements sent by the Canadian military in an effort to help the province’s stifled medical system.
“The Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to provide up to eight critical care nurses to assist with intensive care units in hospitals in Alberta,” read a statement from Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
COVID-19: Edmonton doctor recounts woman’s call to share moments of her mother’s death
Just days after saying the aid provided to Alberta by the federal government and Newfoundland and Labrador was not needed immediately, Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced that his province has now agreed to accept aid as the health care system is under great pressure due to of the fourth wave of COVID-19.
Kenney said eight to 10 staff from the Canadian Armed Forces will be coming, likely to CFB Edmonton, along with up to 20 staff trained by the Canadian Red Cross, who are likely to be stationed at the Regional Hospital Center of the Red Deer hit hard.
He said his government is in the process of finalizing plans to bring in a medical team from Newfoundland, likely to be stationed at Fort McMurrays Hospital. Alberta Health Services confirmed to Global News that the process is likely to take place this week.
COVID-19: Kenney says Alberta to accept aid from federations, NL as health system under ‘great pressure’
These contributions could help us hire four or five extra ICU beds, the prime minister said, noting that every little thing helps.
“Alberta Health Services is grateful for the assistance of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross in providing additional medical personnel to help alleviate the increased pressure on our health system as a result of COVID-19,” read a statement from on Sunday by AHS.
“Specific details on where this medical staff will be stationed are still being finalized, but the Canadian Armed Forces is expected to be stationed in Edmonton.”
Blair’s statement said the start-up team would be “in position” on Monday and would seek to confirm where and how the nursing officers will be integrated into the Alberta healthcare system.
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney refused COVID-19 assistance from the NL Prime Minister
The announcement says the Canadian Red Cross is planning to provide up to 20 medical professionals with “an experience in the intensive care unit” to add to or facilitate existing staff working at Alberta hospitals.
Dr Darren Markland, an intensive care physician, said the move does not address the problem of overcoming hospitals and surgeries that are a “later thought”.
“This is not a solution. “It’s appreciated, but we really need to focus our political will on the things that will make the difference,” he said.
Markland cited the need for a “ceasefire” – something key medical groups have been demanding at the provincial level for weeks.
CAF, Red Cross to help Alberta increase COVID-19, strained healthcare system, says health minister
That measure would include restoring more comprehensive restrictions for Albertans.
“If we do not do this soon … what is in my job description for next week is to get involved in the search for triage options,” Markland said. “We are not there yet, but eventually, we will pay a price.”
‘Not enough’
Danielle Larivee with the Alberta United Nurses said that although I can not thank enough for those who come to help the front lines, the reality is that it would take hundreds of nurses sent to the front line to make the difference.
“Summer is very welcome, but it is not enough. We need to stop the influx of sick people into hospitals, “Larivee said.” Our health care system is actively collapsing. “
Read more:
COVID-19: Alberta ICU nurse dies as pressure on healthcare system continues to rise
A request for federal assistance begins when an emergency event overloads or threatens to overwhelm the resources of a province or territory and federal government assistance is needed to support the region.
“The Government Operations Center is working closely with federal and provincial partners to coordinate the federal response to the situation in Alberta,” reads a statement from the federal government.
“In the short term, this is appreciated. In the long run, we do not see the end with this as it is now. We need to stop the spread of the community, “Larivee said.
With files from Phil Heidenreich
