La Palma volcanic activity continues 2 weeks after the eruption beganExBulletin







Jorge Guerrero / AFP through Getty Images

Jorge Guerrero / AFP through Getty Images The Prime Minister of Spain vowed to rebuild the Canary Island of La Palma in the country, after a volcanic eruption that started two weeks ago and continues to extract ash and lava. Prime Minister Pedro Snchez announced a 206m-euro aid package, roughly $ 238m, on Sunday during his third visit to the island since the blasts began on September 19th. according to the Associated Press.

change the title Jorge Guerrero / AFP through Getty Images “We are facing a test of resistance because we do not know when the volcano eruption will end,” Snchez told a news conference. “But citizens need to know that when it is completed, the Spanish government will be there to help with the grand task of rebuilding La Palma and provide a horizon of prosperity.” Two additional cracks nearly 50 meters apart opened on Friday, sending more lava into the ocean. reported APwith Activity from Cumbre Vieja volcano shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Canary Islands Volcanological Institute monitored the eruptions and noted on Twitter on Sunday morning that explosive activity was intensifying and afternoon, effusive activity had increasedwith La Palma government officials have continued to monitor air quality around the blasts and say they have seen an increase in sulfur dioxide levels since the last cracks opened, but it was not a current health threat to residents, according to the AP. Earlier, sea-bound lava spills caused officials on the island for him tell residents to close their doors and windows to block the toxic gas that is created when molten lava hits the ocean. More than 900 houses have been destroyed by the lava flow, according to the European Union’s Copernicus land monitoring program. Of the nearly 85,000 people living in La Palma, more than 6,000 have been evacuated since the eruptions began. No deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the blasts so far. Prime Minister Snchez said he would focus on finding solutions for those who lost their homes, the reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure and the destruction of urban environments, as well as the resumption of tourism and the provision of transportation throughout the island when volcanic activity is possible. Earlier this year, the last eruption on the island occurred in 1971 and lasted for more than three weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/03/1042865401/spain-prime-minister-la-palma-eruption

