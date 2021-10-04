Well I send you one myFT Daily Digest email collecting the latest tax news every morning.

The hidden wealth of hundreds of rich and powerful people from all over the world is exposed to one of the largest leaks of financial information in the world.

The financial transactions of dozens of world leaders, from King Abdullah of Jordan to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, are detailed in the flow, which show how the richest people in the world use tax havens offshore to store and move money. tire.

The documents, which were leaked in The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with a handful of news organizations, not including the Financial Times, have been dubbed the “Pandora Documents”. They come from 14 offshore organizations and contain more data than the Panama Papers, which were discovered in 2016 by law firm Mossack Fonseca.

According to news organizations, newspapers show how King Abdullah II secretly bought properties worth more than $ 100 million in London, Washington and Malibu, California.

king is said to have been used an offshore accounts network to buy three adjacent properties in Malibu for nearly $ 70 million between 2014 and 2017. The medium, the newspaper said, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, a cinema and a swimming pool.

The U.S. provided more than $ 1.5 billion in aid to Jordan in 2020 – though the king’s lawyers told reporters he had not misused aid or public money.

Tony and Cherie Blair, meanwhile, took ownership of a 6. 6.5 million office in Marylebone in 2017 by buying a British Virgin Islands company owned by Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, a Bahraini minister. The transaction saved them 312,000 in property taxes.

Cherie Blair told the Guardian there was “nothing unusual or secret in any of these,” adding that she did not know the identity of the sellers before buying the property.

According to documents, a Russian woman allegedly in a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin became the owner of a luxury apartment in Monte Carlo in 2003, just weeks after giving birth. The apartment, which cost 3.6m euros and included two parking spaces and the use of a swimming pool, was purchased using a company in the British Virgin Islands.

Neither the Kremlin nor his wife, Svetlana Krivonogikh, responded to news organizations’ requests for comment.

Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s oust 13-year-old president, is also said to have been named in documents detailing how a network of offshore companies linked to his family and associates traded property worth around milionë 400m in the UK. United. The family bought 17 properties, including a 33 33 million London office for the president’s 11-year-old son.

The Aliyev family did not respond to requests from news organizations for comment.

Others shown to own offshore companies include Andrej Babis, the Czech prime minister who is facing re-election this week. The ICIJ said Babis spent $ 22 million through shell companies on a large property known as Chateau Bigaud in southern France.

Babis declined to answer questions about the purchase when confronted about this by a BBC reporter.

According to the ICIJ, more than 330 politicians and senior officials were mentioned in the documents – including 35 country leaders.

The data came from 14 offshore service providers based in Panama, Seychelles, Hong Kong, the British Virgin Islands, Belize, Cyprus, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

The documents also include information on beliefs in a number of US states – including South Dakota, Florida and Delaware – which have become increasingly popular with billionaires seeking to park their fortunes in recent years.

South Dakota allows people not only to evade taxes by putting money into trusts, but also to stay hidden from almost everyone – including the eventual beneficiary. South Dakotan Trust Funds held assets of more than $ 367 billion as of the end of last year, according to Department of Labor and State Regulation.