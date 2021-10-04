Victoria records 1,377 new cases as vaccination brings some stability to Melbourne outbreak

Chief health official Brett Sutton says the rapid receipt of vaccinations at Melbourne hotspots is bringing stability to the Victoria outbreak, as the state registers 1,377 new cases and four deaths.

The new cases were identified from 67,789 test scores obtained yesterday and brought the state’s total active cases to 12,711.

The deaths of a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s from Hume, a man in his 60s from Manningham and a man in his 80s from Moreland bring the number to the current blast at 53.

State and Commonwealth vaccination figures vary slightly, but show that about 82 percent of Victorians over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 52 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Delta outbreak is spreading further southeast of Melbourne, which authorities say is largely attributed to home gatherings held in violation of state health directives.

More Level 1 exposure sites are listed in regional Victoria, with new listings in Morwell and Shepparton overnight.

COVID-19 fragments have also been detected in wastewater samples from Mildura.

Epidemiologist Tony Blakely from the University of Melbourne said he was “concerned” about the continuing days with more than 1,000 new cases.

“The virus is in specific populations, be they peripherals, be they for age groups, and the other thing is that we are seeing discrepancies. You do not have to look far to see that discrepancy,” he told ABC Morning News.

“Both of these things will be overcome at some point by increasing vaccine coverage, but [it’s] “It ‘s hard to say exactly when.”

Professor Blakely said that despite the growing number of cases he had no doubts about the effectiveness of blockages as a strategy.

“If we let it be destroyed last year, we would have mortality and serious morbidity and the rest of it, we just did not have the same fate as other countries, we also had quarantine failures with our second wave last year. which were avoidable ”.

The Department of Health found that people yesterday who had received a negative test result after the 13th day of their quarantine no longer had to wait to be contacted by health officials before leaving quarantine.

The spread of the northern periphery stabilizes

Chief health official Brett Sutton said COVID cases in the northern suburbs of Melbourne had begun to stabilize, following a targeted vaccination in the affected postal code.

“This really is a reflection of the huge increase in vaccination coverage in those local government areas in the last two weeks, as they have gone to the state average and beyond to some of those postcodes,” said Professor Sutton. .

“Vaccination is making a difference here. Vaccination change is really going to be the way out of here.”

About 42 percent of today’s cases originate north of the city, with 582 cases identified primarily in Hume, Wyndham, Whittlesea, Moreland and Darebin.

About 82 percent of Victorians aged 16+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine. ( AAP: James Ross

Professor Sutton said he could not guarantee that Victoria would stay on schedule to meet the vaccination dates set out in the September guide.

“It all depends on how people grow over the next few days in terms of vaccination coverage,” he said.

However, he said the high vaccine reception among young Victorians was an encouraging sign for the state.

“But 12 to 15 years old, record numbers,” he said.

“Literally it ‘s literally a vertical line looking at vaccination coverage.

“They are coming in bulk to be vaccinated and that means they are not far behind in terms of 80 percent double dose coverage for 16 and up, followed by the same coverage for 12 and above within a few days “

Dozens of students test positive for COVID-19 before GAT

A number of positive COVID cases have been identified in VCE students, as more than 8,000 underwent COVID testing over the weekend.

The government urged students sitting on the GAT on Tuesday to be tested over the weekend, with priority lanes located at the Melbourne Showgrounds and test sites in Coolaroo.

Thirty-three students tested positive for COVID during the test stroke and received medical exemptions from the test.

Education Minister James Merlino said assault testing was an integral part of identifying these cases.

“We may not have found these cases otherwise, so this will help us keep GAT as safe as possible tomorrow,” he said.

“The Department of Education is contacting these students and letting them know that they can not enter the GAT and we will make arrangements on how they can pass their exams at a later stage.”

Merlino announced an additional $ 230 million for the Victoria Tutors Teaching Initiative for the 2022 school year.

The tutor program uses casual facilitator teachers, break teachers, and retired teachers to help students in difficulty. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica

Individual schools will have access to the same $ 15,000 funding they received in 2021, while smaller schools will be able to receive increased funding of $ 25,000.

Merlino said the academic results of Victorian students showed the beneficial effects of the initiative.

“It ‘s paying deep dividends. We released NAPLAN data earlier this year and Victoria is leading the nation in NAPLAN results,” he said.

“Extraordinary given the circumstances of the last 20 months or so.”

CHO supports curfew measures

Professor Sutton addressed criticism of the curfew implemented across Melbourne and said it may have had an effect on curbing case numbers.

“I would hate to think how many people could be relocated to other families if that were not in place,” he said.

But he said it was not possible to produce a single piece of evidence proving the effectiveness of the curfew.

“We know there is a drop in traffic in the hours when a curfew has been imposed, how to define it is hard to say,” he said.

The opposition has called for the lifting of the curfew and urged the government to make public any public health advice that justifies its implementation.

“” It’s time for the curfew to end. “This curfew has never been based on health advice and the curfew has caused untold mental health stress for many families around Melbourne,” said opposition leader Matthew Guy.

Professor Sutton said the curfew was expected to be lifted by the end of the month.

There is no curfew currently in place in closed LGAs outside the Melbourne metropolitan area.

Aboriginal health group sends vaccination vans to Shepparton hit by blast

Merlino also hinted at a new initiative to target low vaccination rates in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (VACCHO), community leaders and other health services will bring dedicated vaccination vans to indigenous communities across the state.

Merlino said three of Victoria’s Smile Squad dental vans will be reused as vaccination vans, with the first launch today in Shepparton.

Shepparton went into a one-week shutdown last week and has the largest Aboriginal population in Victoria outside Melbourne.

“Vaccination in Victorian First Nations communities is high compared to other states and territories, but it is still lower than the wider Victorian population with 65 percent of the first dose,” Merlino said. .

The South Australian Border Bubble shrinks after the new case

The 70-kilometer border bubble between South Australia and Victoria will be reduced in size by more than half after a positive COVID case crossing state lines.

A mother of four from South Australia is believed to have infected the virus on a family visit to Casterton before returning home to Mount Gambier.

The bubble will be reduced from 70 km in radius to 30 km, with changes that will last seven days.

South Australia has now registered four new cases of COVID in the past week.

Research shows that areas hit hard by job loss

Melbourne’s northwest and outer southeast suffered the most economic damage in Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research by the Australian Social Services Council (ACOSS) and NSW University.

The research showed that the number of people in income support payments in September 2021 was 27 per cent higher across the country than pre-pandemic levels.

That number peaked at 70 percent higher during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

In the Melbourne constituencies of Calwell, Lalor, Gorton and Macnamara, up to 6,000 more people for the electorate needed income support payments than pre-pandemic levels.

ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie said the termination of Jobkeeper’s payroll subsidy scheme earlier this year hit many communities hard.

“Last year average incomes rose, despite the deepest recession in nearly a century,” she said.

“But this year is a completely different story. COVID has left a burning economic path, especially in the areas that were most disadvantaged before the pandemic.”

ACOSS has called on the federal government to extend payments for COVID disasters, and to increase other income support payments, such as JobSeeker and Youth Allowance.

COVID disaster payments, which cost Commonwealth about $ 1 billion a week, will be phased out as states achieve full vaccination targets of 70% and 80%.

