The missing couple before Christ was found dead after the ATV rollover, police say
The search for a lost man and woman before Christ has taken a tragic end in the back Okanagan area.
RCMP says Hamakawas, Glen (67) and Eva (56), were found dead Sunday morning after a visible ATV overturning.
We are very saddened by this loss and express our sincere condolences to their friends and family, said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.
RCMP would like to thank the Search and Rescue teams for their tireless and selfless work in finding the couple, as well as the public who provided a lot of support.
The pair were last seen on Friday morning, Oct. 1, as they left their camp near Summerland in their black Polaris ATV side by side.
They had not been heard from since and were reported missing Saturday morning, prompting a massive search attempt on the ground and by air.
Randy Brown, search manager with Penticton Search and Rescue, said additional volunteer search and rescue teams were being deployed to the scene Sunday.
Teams from Princeton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Kelowna helped. “Last night the managers met and planned again today, submitted a request for teams in the region as far away as Merritt, and the command center was set up again this morning at the Crump recreation site and the search has already begun,” Brown told Global News.
Brown said the area, located just off the Princeton-Summerland road, is popular with campers, hunters and people using their recreational vehicles, but the topography is large, rugged and steep.
This is a significant area with lots of trails and we are looking at an area with no predefined location where they are going, so it is looking for 100 square miles trying to cover all those areas and some of the trails are very steep, the terrain is steep, so we have a lot of work to do. “
Brown said the couple, who live in Bridal Falls, did not issue a disturbance signal, no GPS tracking devices are available and there was no indication of which direction the Hamakawas traveled.
“There are a lot of hunters in the area, so we hope someone has an idea or has seen them, and then they can contact the police and we will be able to narrow the search area,” he said.
Brown said the urgency of the situation increased given the colder temperatures.
When temperatures drop, this raises the priority. Yesterday, we hit it hard. “Everyone understands the importance of finding people quickly, so the teams are there,” he said.
Glen Hamakawa is described as 5’9 190 and 190 kg, dressed mostly in black dress with blue jeans.
Eva is 5’2 ″ and 205 bs, also wearing a black dress with blue jeans.
Both wore black helmets.
“RCMPs are very concerned about Hamakawas as the weather has been bad and given the couple’s age, police are concerned they may not be prepared for colder temperatures; hopefully they will be found soon,” Vatamaniuck said. .
Brown said the couple are experienced campers and ATVs, however, they are new to the Crump Recreational Site area and may not be familiar with the terrain.
“They have many years to go to their country side by side, however, this is a new area for them to explore,” he said.
