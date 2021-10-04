Pandora’s leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of world leaders

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have hidden their investments in mansions, exclusive seaside properties, yachts and other assets over the past quarter quarter, according to a review of nearly 12 million files received from 14 firms located worldwide.

The report, released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, included 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries. It was called the Pandora Documents because the findings shed light on previously hidden relationships between the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to protect trillions of dollars worth of collective assets.

More than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts include Jordans King Abdullah II, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, and former collaborators of both. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The billionaires named in the report include Turkish construction tycoon Erman Ilicak and Robert T. Brockman, the former CEO of software maker Reynolds & Reynolds.

Many of the accounts were set up to evade taxes and hide assets for other dubious reasons, according to the report.

The leak of new data should be a wake-up call, said Sven Giegold, a Green party lawmaker in the European Parliament. Global tax evasion fosters global inequality. We need to expand and sharpen countermeasures now.

Oxfam International, a British charity consortium, applauded the Pandora documents for exposing wild examples of greed that deprived countries of tax revenue that could be used to fund programs and projects for the greater good.

Here are our missing hospitals, Oxfam said in a statement. Here are the pay packages of all the extra teachers and firefighters and public servants we need. Whenever a politician or business leader claims he has no money to pay for climate change and innovation, for better and better jobs, for a fair recovery after COVID, for more overseas aid, they know where to look.

The Pandora Papers are a sequel to a similar project released in 2016 called the Panama Papers compiled by the same group of journalists.

The latest bomb is even more expansive, transmitting to nearly 3 terabytes of data the equivalent of approximately 750,000 photos on a smartphone leaked by 14 different service providers doing business in 38 different jurisdictions around the world. Records date back to the 1970s, but most records span from 1996 to 2020.

In contrast, the Panama Papers removed 2.6 terabytes of data leaked from an already deceased law firm called Mossack Fonseca that was located in the country that inspired the nickname of the projects.

The latest investigation was dug into accounts recorded in known offshore paradises, including the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong and Belize. But some of the secret accounts were also distributed to US-created trusts, including 81 in South Dakota and 37 in Florida.

Some of the initial findings published Sunday painted a bleak picture of the prominent people involved.

For example, the investigation found that advisers helped King Abdullah II of Jordan set up at least three dozen shell companies from 1995 to 2017, helping the monarch buy 14 homes worth more than $ 106 million in the US and the UK One was a $ 23 million California ocean. -view the property purchased in 2017 through a British Virgin Islands company. The advisers were identified as an English accountant in Switzerland and attorneys in the British Virgin Islands.

There was no immediate comment from the Royal Jordans Palace.

The details are a shameful blow to Abdullah, whose government was embroiled in scandal this year when his brother, former Crown Prince Hamzah, accused the ruling system of corruption and incompetence. The king claimed he was the victim of a malicious conspiracy, placed his half-brother under house arrest and sued two former close aides.

Abdullah came to power in 1999 after the death of his father, King Hussein.

UK lawyers for Abdullah said he was not required to pay taxes under his country’s law and did not misuse public funds, adding that there were security and privacy reasons for him to own holdings through offshore companies, according to report. Lawyers also said most of the companies and properties are not affiliated with the king or no longer exist, although they declined to give details.

Blair, the UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007, became the owner of a $ 8.8 million Victorian building in 2017 by buying a British Virgin Islands company that owned the property, and the building now awaits the legal firm of his wife, Cherie Blair, according to the investigation. The two bought the company from the family of Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani. Buying the company’s stock instead of the building saved Blairs more than $ 400,000 in property tax, the investigation found.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie Blair, entered into a real estate deal that saved them more than $ 400,000 in property tax, the Pandora Papers investigation has revealed. [ STEPHANIE LECOCQ | AP ]

Blairs and al-Zayanis both said they did not initially know the other party was involved in the deal, the investigation was found. Cherie Blair said her husband was not involved in the acquisition, which she said was intended to bring the company and the building back into the UK tax and regulatory regime. A lawyer for al-Zayanis said they were in compliance with UK laws.

In 2009, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis invested $ 22 million in shell companies to buy a property in a hilltop village in Mougins, France, near Cannes, the investigation revealed. The shell companies and castles were not discovered in Babis the necessary property declarations, according to documents obtained from Czech partner journalism groups, Investigace.czwith

A group of indirectly owned real estate from Babis bought the Monaco company that owned the castle in 2018, the investigation was found.

I was expecting them to bring something before the election to hurt me and influence the Czech election, Babis said on Twitter in his first reaction to the report.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic are being held on Friday and Saturday.

I have never done anything illegal or wrong, Babis added.

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press. Liedtke reported from San Ramon, California, and Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.