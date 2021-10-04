Day – Marina hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new US Navy corruption case that echoes the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor accused of bribing money and charging the Navy with at least $ 50 million to service ships. its in foreign ports. recently unsealed court records.

The Department of Justice is trying to extradite the contractor – Frank Rafaraci, chief executive of Multinational Logistics Services, or MLS – from Malta, the Mediterranean island where he was arrested last week following an international search.

Rafaraci, 68, is a dual American-Italian citizen who divides his time between the United Arab Emirates and Sicily. Since 2010, the Navy and federal agencies have awarded MLS about $ 1.3 billion in contracts to supply and supply U.S. warships to the Middle East, Asia and other regions.

According to an arrest warrant sealed last week in Washington District Court, Rafaraci and MLS defrauded the Navy of at least $ 50 million by inflating port services bills between 2011 and 2018.

In one case, when USS aircraft carrier Carl Vinson visited Manama, the capital of the Persian Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, in January 2015, MLS billed the Navy for more than $ 231,000 in “port authority fees,” even though the Manama Port Authority charged only $ 12,686, court documents show.

Federal authorities are also seeking Rafaraci’s extradition on suspicion of money laundering and bribery. The arrest warrant alleges he met with an unnamed U.S. Navy official at the Diplomat Hotel in Manama in August 2015, handed over an envelope filled with $ 20,000 in cash, and told the officer to “keep up the good work.”

Three years later, at a hotel in Miami, Rafaraci handed over another envelope to the same U.S. official containing $ 13,500, according to the arrest warrant.

The unidentified U.S. Navy officer served for several years as a liaison officer in Bahrain before taking up a job with the U.S. Army. Court documents show the official pleaded guilty in June to a bribery in Washington District Court and agreed to become a cooperating witness for the government. His identity and his criminal case file remain under seal.

In many ways, the allegations against Rafaraci and the MLS reflect the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal that has rocked the Navy since 2013.

In that case, a protected Malaysian defense contractor, Leonard Glenn Francis, pleaded guilty to bribing a large number of Navy officials with money, prostitutes, extravagant food and other favors, so that he could overload Navy for port services in Asia. Several hundred Navy officials were put under investigation and 27 people pleaded guilty in federal court to corruption-related charges. Seven other defendants – all current or retired Navy officers – are scheduled to stand trial in San Diego in February.

Navy officials vowed to clean up their contracting processes in response to the Fat Leonard scandal, but the case against Rafaraci shows that corruption persists.

MLS took over numerous U.S. government contracts that had been handled by the French firm in Singapore, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, and became the largest port service provider for the Navy in the world. It operates throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The Navy relies on private contractors to supply fresh water, fuel, food, security, tugboats, barges and other equipment and services to foreign ports.

Marina suspended MLS and Rafaraci on Friday from doing business in the future with a federal agency, though they will be allowed to fulfill their current contracts with Marina, according to Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a branch spokeswoman. Marina “expects all individuals and companies with which it conducts business to operate with the highest degree of integrity and to have effective standards of conduct,” she said.

Hillson said agents from the Maritime Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) and the Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS) uncovered the alleged violation and “have been actively coordinating with other law enforcement authorities across the globe.”

An investigator from the Fat Leonard case – DCIS agent Cordell “Trey” DeLaPena is also a key agent in the MLS case, court records show.

It may be difficult to extradite international defense contractors to the United States. Francis, a Malaysian national, was arrested in a crackdown operation in 2013 after NCIS and DCIS agents lured him to San Diego with the claim of meeting with Navy admirals to discuss expanded business opportunities. He had been under criminal investigation for several years and federal authorities at one point considered his capture aboard a US Navy warship in Singapore and his conduct in the United States against his will.

Rafaraci lives mainly in Dubai, but the United States does not have an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

Federal agents had tracked his movements and learned last month that he was planning a brief visit to Malta, where MLS is headquartered. He arrived in Malta on 26 September and was arrested hours later by local authorities at a hotel in St. Julian, a town on the east coast near the capital, Valletta.

Since then, the efforts of Maltese and American officials to keep him in custody have gone bad. In Rafarac’s initial court appearance on September 27th, a Maltese magistrate ruled that the businessman could remain free until his extradition proceedings were unveiled.

Prosecutors had argued that he should remain in custody because he posed a risk of flight. But Rafarac’s lawyers successfully challenged the legitimacy of the arrest warrant, saying US and Maltese officials had not followed due process, according to news reports in the Times of Malta and other local publications.

Rafaraci is scheduled to have another court hearing Monday. One of his lawyers, Stefano Filletti, did not respond to Sunday emails asking for comment.

Unlike Francis, a glaring figure who showed off his wealth and enjoyed entertaining Navy admirals at Michelin-starred parties and restaurants, Rafaraci maintains a low public profile.

He is hardly mentioned on his company website except for a page detailing the MLS business ethics code. Under the code, Rafaraci vows that he and his company will pursue “individual conscience, common sense, good judgment and compliance with government laws and regulations.”

In a statement filed in support of the arrest warrant, DeLaPena accused Rafaraci of using a network of shell companies to launder money received illegally so he could evade US income taxes. Rafarac coded the “Continue” scheme and used it to transfer funds from corporate accounts in Malta and Britain to a shell company in the UAE, court records show.

The statement also accused Rafaraci of plotting with the MLS chairman to commit bribery. Although the individual was not identified by name, the chairman of the company is publicly listed as Thomas Rafaraci, Frank’s brother.