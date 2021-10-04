NSW registers 623 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths as Lismore LGA enters block by October 11





Cases of COVID-19 in NSW have continued to fall with state registration of 623 newly acquired infections in the country. Main points: NSW now has 67.1 percent of its residents fully vaccinated

A third death has been linked to a COVID blast at Campbelltown Hospital

A third death has been linked to a COVID blast at Campbelltown Hospital Lismore LGA is closed until October 11th NSW recorded six deaths in the 24 hours until 8pm Sunday yesterday. Today’s number of cases is lower than yesterday’s total of 668, which was the lowest daily number since August 20th. Of the reported deaths, one person was in their 40s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one person was in their 90s. Four people were not vaccinated, one person had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and one person had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The person who had taken two doses of a COVID-19 was a woman in her 90s who died at the Hawkesbury Nursing Home. PPRDITSIM LIVE: Read our blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic Death is the fourth death associated with this explosion. A man in his 60s from southwest Sydney who died at Campbelltown Hospital got his infection at the hospital and it was the third death associated with the outbreak. There have been 378 COVID-19-related deaths since the Delta outbreak in June, with 434 in total since the pandemic began. Across the state, 88.4 percent of people aged 16 and over have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.1 percent are fully vaccinated. How fast is COVID spreading in your zip code? See where infections are growing faster and how your neighborhood compares. Read more The Gunnedah Local Government Authority (LGA) will be closed from midnight tonight until October 11th. These home stay orders also apply to anyone who has been in the Gunnedah LGA since September 27th. Lismore LGA is also closed until October 11 due to an increased public health risk COVID-19. However, stay-at-home orders for the Cowra LGA will be lifted as scheduled from Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and for the Port Macquarie LGA at 11:59 p.m. There are currently 959 cases of COVID-19 hospitalized, with 193 persons in intensive care, 97 of whom require ventilation. There were 76,892 COVID-19 tests reported as of 8pm last night, compared to a total of 88,210 the previous day

