Massive offshore data trove exposed
Campaign papers for Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who secretly paid $ 22 million for a French villa using offshore shell companies, according to Pandora Papers. He faces parliamentary elections on October 7th and 8th.
Photo: Gabriel Kuchta / Getty Images
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has received and issued what she calls the widest stream of tax haven files in history, nearly 12 million confidential documents, including contracts, emails and billboards, detailing properties and offshore transactions. The leak, dubbed Pandora Papers, exposes more than twice as many account holders and public officials as the ICIJs Panama Papers project in 2016, and thus is likely to shed even more attention on the worlds ’darkest financial tactics. rich and powerful elite.
The new leak consists of almost three terabytes provided by 14 offshore service firms operating in different countries, mostly spanning the last three decades, and generally relating to 27,000 companies and 29,000 offshore accounts. The leak exposes the accounts and financial relationships of 130 billionaires from around the world, including 46 Russian oligarchs; 14 current heads of state and 21 former heads of state; numerous known criminals; and a host of other people including athletes, celebrities and more.
More than 600 journalists from 150 news organizations in 117 countries, including Washington post, Guardian, and BBC Panorama, have been working for months to unpack the leaked data. ICIJ says the project is the broadest collaboration in the history of journalism.
As with the Panama Papers, the leak mostly exposes people-to-people relationships But like Washington post records, the data reveal how some countries have become offshore paradise for foreigners:
Perhaps the most troubling findings for the United States, however, focus on expanding its cooperation to the offshore economy. South Dakota, Nevada and other states have enacted financial secrecy laws that rival those of offshore jurisdictions. The data show foreign government leaders, their relatives and companies shifting their private assets to US-based trusts.
A total of 81 faiths held in South Dakota are part of the flow:
The dossiers provide substantial new evidence that South Dakota now rivals extremely obscure jurisdictions in Europe and the Caribbean in financial secrecy. Tens of millions of dollars from outside the United States are now sheltered by trust companies in Sioux Falls, some of them affiliated with people and companies accused of human rights abuses and other violations.
Among it world leaders and leading public figures whose offshore holdings and operations were included in the flow:
- Jordanian ruler King Abdullah II
- President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta
- The ruler of Dubai and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum
- Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati and former prime minister Hassan Diab
- Billionaire and current (populist) Czech prime minister Andrej Babis
- Former top executives of Hong Kong CY Leung AND Tung Chee-hwa
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
- Members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including the oil tycoon Gennady Timchenko, Executive Director of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst, and Putin is said to have been the former girlfriend Svetlana Krivonogikh
- President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso
- American tech billionaires Robert F. Smith and Robert T. Brockman
- Celebrities including pop star Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer, Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, actress Monica Bellucci and singer Julio Iglesias
- Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie Blair (who Guardian REPORTS not charged with wrongdoing)
