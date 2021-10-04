7 were arrested after a makeshift homecoming party near McMaster University

McMaster University said Sunday it would “fully cooperate” with Hamilton police and support their work to identify those who took part in any illegal activity during what she calls a “fake return event in home “on Saturday.

Police said they arrested and charged two individuals with License offenses, as well as five individuals with “disturbing the peace / causing disturbance” during the incident.

Sean Van Koughnett, associate vice president and student dean, said it could be a major challenge to identify students who are involved in behaviors that qualify for disciplinary action, as opposing students is an option.

“Our student code allows those sanctions. We are able to evict and suspend,” Koughnett told CBC Hamilton.

“If the conduct guarantees it and is within the scope of our code, we will sanction appropriately, and eviction and suspension are on the table.”

Saturday’s makeshift homecoming party drew “several thousand people,” the university said.

Koughnettsaid McMaster deliberately did not have an upcoming official home event this year, but added that despite efforts to quell the “large crowds that gathered”, young people want to do so and they will often find a way.

The White Mazda overturned and was damaged

According to Hamilton police, around 12:30 pm shortly before the first McMasterMarauders match at the home of the beaten officers responded to a large rally in the Ainslie Woods area near McMaster University.

By 2 p.m., the crowd had expanded to about 5,000 people, police said, and police closed several roads in the area for security reasons, they said.

Hamilton police say seven people were arrested during what McMaster University is calling a “fake homecoming” event on Saturday that drew thousands of students and resulted in the destruction of the property. (Presented by Maureen Wilson)

“Glass bottles, cans and other objects were thrown at the officers and a police vehicle was damaged as a result. No serious injuries were reported, but some individuals were treated for injuries in line with the fall and other blunt force, as well as consumption. excess alcohol, “apolice said in a statement issued Sunday.

Investigators are reviewing videos and images from the event and are appealing for help in identifying those responsible for damaging and overturning the sleek Mazda, with a person of interest already identified.

Counselor requests meeting with McMaster, is “angry”

In response to Saturday’s events, Department 1 Council. Maureen Wilson said the university has to pay for the costs associated with cleaning.

“This is unacceptable and dangerous. Someone will be killed,” she wroteon Twitter on Saturday.

Koughnet corresponded, telling the CBC: “We are so frustrated that it’s about behavior [some students]”

He also said that with 35,000 students enrolled at McMaster, the vast majority were not involved in Saturday’s event and it is not helpful to point fingers now.

McMaster President and Vice Chancellor David Farraralso called the actions “totally unacceptable” and apologized to “our neighbors, our emergency workers and every other student” for the disruption, disrespect for property and neglect of those living in our community.

According to Farrar, “fake homecoming” events have become very common at universities across the province, and he said the university worked proactively with police and city bylaws officers before Saturday. Italso doubled the usual number of off-duty officers he hired to help police work in the neighborhood, he said.

In an interview with CBC Hamilton Sunday, spot. Wilson said she has requested an appointment with the university.

“Like most residents living in that area, I’m angry and hold the university accountable and hold those students accountable,” she said.

Wilson said she received a call from an anxious daughter of an elderly woman who lived in the area and was afraid to leave her home on Saturday. “How would you feel if this were your mother there?” she asked.

The spread of COVID-19 is just one added element this year, she said, adding that events like these have always been troubling.

“When students are here to study, I see them as residents. So I will protect their health and safety, but when you are here as a resident, you have responsibilities. Act like adults and be responsible. “

Ken Ockenden, a retired doctor who has lived near campus for 40 years, said he was out in the neighborhood several times on Saturday and said the troubled crowds appeared to be isolated.

“I saw a large number of students not causing problems. I have no doubt there may have been messy human nests,” Ockenden told CBC Hamilton.

“These people were not distanced from society and were not disguised … As a retired doctor, this is a major issue for me, but I know … they are people, they are young and they are getting used to the university. “

In addition to concerns about COVID-19, police were also on alert last week after an attack was reported nearby.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said a single victim was attacked by an unknown man while walking on the Caleb Walkway in the Dalewood Crescent area and Oak Knoll Drive near campus.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect from the attack.

The man, who police said was between 25 and 30 years old with tanned skin, half-muscular structure, shaved hair on the sides and a black tail on top of his head, was last seen running west along path. Police said he was wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a black bag.