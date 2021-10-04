New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven other confirmed deaths, while the number of hospitalizations and the seven-day average for new positive tests continued to decline.

The New Jersey nationwide broadcast rate remained at 0.91 on Sunday for the second day in a row was 0.92 on Friday and .94 on Thursday. Transmission rate below 1 indicates that each infected person is passing the virus to less than one other person, which causes the number of cases to decrease.

There were 1,025 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus as of Saturday evening, according to state dataWith This has decreased with 10 patients from the night before. The number has also equalized mainly over the past month with only slight increases and decreases over the weeks. There were 127 patients discharged on Saturday eveningwith

From hospitalization, 229 were in intensive care (seven less than the night before), with 134 in fans (two less).

The New Jersey seven-day average for confirmed new positive tests is now 1,635, 8.9% less than a week ago and 6.8% from a month ago. The seven-day average for new positive tests, which is calculated daily, has dropped steadily for more than a week now.

The delta variant constitutes almost all state-sampled cases in the four weeks ended September 11thwith

School districts in the state have reported at least 39 school outbreaks for a total of 219 cases, more than double the cases reported a week ago, according to the state dashboard. Positive tests include 37 for educators and other school staff and 182 for students.

In-school outbreaks are defined as three or more instances that are identified through the tracking of contact that is transmitted between staff or students during school. They do not include general cases between staff and students. For example, Toms River schools have had more than 231 students and 28 teachers have tested positive since the beginning of the school year, but the state does not list any outbreaks or cases in Ocean County.

The positivity rate for the tests performed on Tuesday, the last day available, was 3.7%. That is from 3.95% on Monday and 6.7% on Sunday.

More than 5.8 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated since Saturday morning. More than 6.5 million people have received at least one dose, and 174,648 people have received third or third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

All New Jersey counties, except Mercer and Hudson, continue to be listed as having high levels of coronavirus transmission, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending that people in all 21 counties wear masks for indoor public spaces, regardless of state vaccination rates.

New Jersey has now reported 27,472 total deaths from COVID-19 in 18 months 24,685 confirmed and 2,787 considered possible, according to the state dashboard. Possible deaths, which are reviewed weekly, rose to 14 on Monday.

New Jersey ka the second largest per capita death from coronavirus in the US The state had long topped the list of most deaths from COVID-19 per capita, but was recently eclipsed by the Mississippi.

At least 8,546 of the states of death from COVID-19 have been among residents and staff members in nursing homes and other long-term care settings, according to state recordswith

There are active explosions in 156 buildings, resulting in 664 current cases among residents and 558 among staff.

In total, the state of 9.2 million people has reported 1,007,953 confirmed cases out of a total of 15.5 million PCR tests performed since announcing its first case on March 4, 2020. The state has also reported 151,679 positive antigen tests, which are considered cases possible With

As of Sunday, there were more than 234.7 million positive cases of COVID-19 reported across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 4.79 million people dying from the virus. The US has reported more cases (more than 43.6 million) and deaths (more than 700,975) than any other nation.

More than 6.2 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally.

