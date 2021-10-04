Remote aboriginal communities may reopen later than the rest of WA, warns Health Minister

Remotely aboriginal communities in the WA may remain closed for longer than the rest of the state as the Minister of Health acknowledges that some communities may not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roger Cook said he realized many aboriginal communities were making progress, but not all were on board with the vaccination strategy.

“There are some [communities] where we just won’t get vaccines in those communities, ”he said.

“Ultimately, we may be in a situation where they have to stay closed or under the Biosafety Act or other legal measures to make sure we protect those communities.

“Over time I hope they will come on board and I think they will come.”

Cook said meanwhile WA officials were focusing efforts on communities where leaders acknowledged the importance of vaccination.

The push to vaccinate Port Hedland

His comments came as authorities pushed to vaccinate the entire population of Port Hedland against COVID-19 over the next week. The Pilbara region continues to have the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Recent data from the federal Department of Health show that only 16.6 percent of people in West Pilbara have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 27.7 percent have had a single dose.

Rates are slightly better in East Pilbara, where 17.4 per cent of people have taken two doses and 28.5 per cent have had one dose.

Vaccine Commander and WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said authorities were working to vaccinate as many people as possible in Port Hedland over the next week, with about 900 appointments available each day.

A new pop-up clinic in Port Hedland is hosting a “vax-a-thon” community. ( ABC News

“There is a capacity over the next seven days for the entire nearby population to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

“Three out of 10 are very low and we need to get 100 percent coverage.”

Warning restrictions may be extended

Commissioner Dawson called on not only FIFO and port staff to be vaccinated, but the entire community.

Figures from the Pilbara regions lag far behind city rates in Perth, with 66.8 percent of residents in Cottesloe and Claremont fully vaccinated, while more than 57 percent of residents in Fremantle and Melville were dosed twice.

Commissioner Dawson said authorities had arranged buses to pick up people from South Hedland to Port Hedland to take the hit and were working closely with elders and community leaders to encourage them to roll up their sleeves.

“We will not lift restrictions on vulnerable communities until vaccination has taken place,” he said.

Move to oppose the ‘misinformation’ of the vaccine

The Pilbara region has a high aboriginal population and Commissioner Dawson said authorities were providing information to communities in languages.

He said they were also working to “counter the misinformation out there”, which has involved some US-based preachers distributing emails and videos falsely warning that COVID-19 vaccines are evil and the work of Satan.

The first nations Australians were supposed to be a high priority in putting vaccination on the market, but vaccination rates across the WA indigenous population remain low.

The data show that about a quarter of the indigenous population in inner Perth has been fully vaccinated, but rates are falling by up to 7 per cent in the southern part of the WA.

Some experts have attributed the delayed receipt to early Pfizer supply issues.

Vaccine rates are so low, concern has grown about regional areas being held in blockade beyond the reopening of the WA border.

