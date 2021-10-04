Fumio Kishida takes office as the new Prime Minister of Japan





Kishida, 64, who was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week, was officially confirmed as the country’s 100th prime minister after a parliamentary vote – his rise all but one figure due to of most LDP in the lower room. with

A moderate liberal seen as a stabilizing hand, Kishida inherits a Japan that has experienced a rise in Covid-19 infections, a stagnant economy, a rapidly aging population and rising tensions with China with

Kishida served as the country’s foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, under the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe With He succeeds the outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who announced earlier this month he would not run in his party leadership elections after a turbulent term marked by a drop in public support as he tried to curb the coronavirus.

Analysts say Kishida is seen as a consensus builder, a founding choice that represents stability. But the political veteran was not the popular choice – he had poor public support and struggled to get rid of his image as a boring bureaucrat.

His first big test will be the next general election, in which he will be the face of a party that has been criticized for tackling its pandemic. “He will not be a TV star. He will not capture the imagination of the average Japanese person. But the Japanese people want stability and security, and I think he will be able to provide that,” said Keith Henry, president of political risk and business consulting firm Asia Strategy. What to expect from the Kishida administration Kishida has promised a “new capitalism” that includes narrowing the income gap and increasing consumer spending. He said Abe’s same economic policies – known as “Abenomics” – failed to “come down” from rich to poor. He has also proposed a hefty recovery package worth “several tens of trillions of yen” to keep Japan’s economy afloat from its pandemic-induced downturn. “A deep sense among Japanese people that this gap between those who have and do not have, the gap between wealth, wages and opportunities is growing,” Henry said. Kishida will also receive the country’s coronavirus response. Japan has vaccinated 60% of its population against Covid-19, and last week the country lifted the state of emergency amid a drop in infections. Social and business restrictions are gradually easing, and Japan eased entry restrictions for some visitors. But there are concerns that the virus could pick up during the winter months. For foreign policy, Kishida is committed to “the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific.” His predecessor Suga attended the first personal meeting of the Quartet Security Dialogue, known as the “Quad,” an informal strategic forum of the United States, Australia, Japan and India, in the US last month. Kishida is expected to support a strong alliance with the US and other allies, and a key challenge will be balancing Japan’s deep economic ties with China and its concerns about increasing Beijing’s military resolve in the region. Kishida also faces an increasingly aggressive North Korea. The new prime minister said he also wants to take action against declining fertility in the country and believes that nuclear energy should be considered as a clean energy option. Analysts question whether Kishida will be a stable leader, or whether Japan will return to a period of political instability similar to that of the pre-Abe era, when Japan ousted six prime ministers in six years. “There are so many complicated issues. And he is not the strongest leader in the ruling LDP party. So I’m so concerned about the rotating prime minister system,” said Takeshi Niinami, economic adviser to former Prime Minister Suga and CEO of the Japanese liquor giant Suntory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/04/asia/japan-prime-minister-kishida-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos