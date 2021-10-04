International
Evidence of WhatsApp vulgar and sexist texts ignored, says former detective Met. | police
A retired metropolitan police detective has accused both Priti Patel and Cressida Dick of ignoring evidence of WhatsApp group vulgar and sexist messages involving police contractors and police officers.
Former Det Supt Paige Kimberley said she wrote to the house secretary and Met head shortly after the murder of Sarah Everard seeking a review of how inappropriate behavior among contract employees is handled.
The Independent Police Behavior Office is now investigating sexist and offensive messages split by a WhatsApp group that included Everards killer Wayne Couzens, who was a different group from the one Kimberley was in.
Kimberley will be compensated after a court last month ruled that a job offer was withdrawn from her a day after she told her civilian manager about sexist messages and images on the WhatsApp group.
An internal investigation in 2019 took no action against the male officers, saying the messages were unpleasant but did not constitute crime or misconduct.
Kimberley said she wrote to Cressida Dick in March of this year about the vulgar and sexist comments circulating on the WhatsApp group that one of the contractors (a former senior officer) had posted.
According to Mail Online, Kimberley said: I sent the registered shipment. I never got an answer. I also wrote to the house secretary, Priti Patel, but received no response. It cost them a lot of money to defend this case and they tried to discredit me, she said.
Kimberley was praised seven times during her 32-year career with Met. An employment court in London heard she retired in 2013, but four years later she was approached to rejoin the Met as part of her digital police strategy.
She was offered the role as one of its implementation managers and the team consisted of senior retired male officers, a service policeman and a civilian IT specialist.
Kimberley said a WhatsApp group was set up by team members so we could keep in touch and help each other with any problems that arose, she said adding that the group name was Old Timers plus Dave.
She said that over time group posting evolved into easy conversations between colleagues.
After Kimberley left the role she remained in the WhatsApp group. As soon as I left, I noticed that the language and images shared within the group began to become graphic, sexual and derogatory towards women, she told the court.
She claims that her male colleagues were aware that she was still in the group, but they continued to publish statements, images and videos which were negative to or about women up to 20 messages a day.
In her statement to the court, Kimberley said: I was shocked and disappointed by the content of these messages.
Despite their respective responsibilities, and on whose behalf they worked, and were paid quite high sums by the taxpayer, they still circulated aggressive and inappropriate messages, photos and videos on a WhatsApp workgroup, including a graphic image of a sick vaginas, messages that call women slaves and reveal very misogynistic and sexist attitudes towards women.
Kimberley told the court that when she was asked to return in September 2019 she did not feel she could reach out until the WhatsApp group content was addressed and claimed that the behavior by the contractors had created a hostile and offensive environment for me.
A Met spokesman said: “We are evaluating the details of finding the courts. We can not comment further at this time.
